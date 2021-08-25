ANL 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.33%)
ASC 18.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.32%)
ASL 25.61 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.43%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
BYCO 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
FCCL 21.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFBL 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
FFL 19.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.52%)
GGGL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
GGL 48.89 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.86%)
JSCL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
KAPCO 39.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.25%)
MLCF 44.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.47%)
NETSOL 153.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.9%)
PACE 7.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 33.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.75%)
PIBTL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.69%)
POWER 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.98%)
PRL 22.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
SILK 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.57%)
SNGP 49.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TELE 17.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.56%)
TRG 163.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.3%)
UNITY 38.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.47%)
WTL 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.03%)
BR100 5,209 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-0.06%)
BR30 25,789 Decreased By ▼ -88.19 (-0.34%)
KSE100 47,791 Decreased By ▼ -38.08 (-0.08%)
KSE30 19,137 Decreased By ▼ -28.97 (-0.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,220
14124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,135,858
4,19924hr
6.84% positivity
Sindh
424,139
Punjab
383,742
Balochistan
31,928
Islamabad
96,980
KPK
158,243
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT corn may retest resistance at $5.47-1/4

  • On the daily chart, corn faces a resistance at $5.47-3/4, which almost coincides with $5.47-1/4 on the hourly chart
Reuters 25 Aug 2021

SINGAPORE: CBOT corn may retest a resistance at $5.47-1/4 per bushel, a break above which may lead to a gain to $5.54.

The contract stabilised around a support at $5.32-1/4, the July 26 low. The bounce triggered by this support looks incomplete, as the bullish divergence on the hourly RSI has not been fully discounted.

The failure to break $5.47-1/4 could be partially due to a similar resistance established by a falling trendline. With these resistances standing in the way, corn may fail again to break $5.47-1/4 in its current attempt.

CBOT Trends: Soyabeans up, corn up, wheat down

A break below $5.36-1/2 could cause a fall into the $5.26 to $5.32-1/2 range.

On the daily chart, corn faces a resistance at $5.47-3/4, which almost coincides with $5.47-1/4 on the hourly chart.

It could be much easier for corn to drop towards $5.33-1/2 than to break $5.47-3/4 and rise towards $5.65-1/2.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Wheat Corn soyabean Oil Palm

CBOT corn may retest resistance at $5.47-1/4

PSDP projects hamstrung by lack of funds

SAPM Dr Waqar Masood's resignation accepted

Ashfaque appointed new FBR chairman, 7th in 3 years

Stimulus measures: Tarin for reducing cement, steel prices

Incentives proposed for refineries in new policy 'blocked' by ministers

Criminal proceedings likely: SECP to conduct Hascol's forensic audit

All set to exempt Chinese agri drones from taxes

China's CNPC secures more Turkmen gas in new deal

No public transport for unvaccinated from Oct 15

Global liquidity booster: Pakistan gets its share

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters