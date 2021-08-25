ANL 27.99 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.76%)
ASC 18.91 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
ASL 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.39%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
BYCO 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
FCCL 21.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
FFL 19.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.88%)
GGGL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
GGL 48.95 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.99%)
HUMNL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.86%)
JSCL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
KAPCO 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.25%)
MLCF 44.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.65%)
NETSOL 153.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-0.9%)
PACE 7.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 33.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.75%)
PIBTL 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.96%)
POWER 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.54%)
PRL 22.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
SILK 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.57%)
SNGP 49.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TELE 17.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
TRG 163.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.15%)
UNITY 38.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.39%)
WTL 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.03%)
BR100 5,208 Decreased By ▼ -4.33 (-0.08%)
BR30 25,797 Decreased By ▼ -80.34 (-0.31%)
KSE100 47,783 Decreased By ▼ -46.05 (-0.1%)
KSE30 19,132 Decreased By ▼ -33.71 (-0.18%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,220
14124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,135,858
4,19924hr
6.84% positivity
Sindh
424,139
Punjab
383,742
Balochistan
31,928
Islamabad
96,980
KPK
158,243
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Remittance costs key to take-up of Salvadoran bitcoin plan: development bank

  • Bukele has touted bitcoin adoption as a way to facilitate remittance payments from Salvadorans living abroad
Reuters 25 Aug 2021

SAN SALVADOR: Central American countries are eagerly waiting to see if El Salvador's adoption of bitcoin as parallel legal tender cuts the cost of remittances, an important source of income for millions of people, the region's development bank said.

President Nayib Bukele's congressional allies have already approved legislation giving the cryptocurrency official currency status alongside the US dollar, a first in the world. The move takes effect in September.

Bukele has touted bitcoin adoption as a way to facilitate remittance payments from Salvadorans living abroad.

"Everyone is watching if it goes well for El Salvador and if, for example, the cost of remittances drops substantially other countries will probably seek that advantage and adopt it," Dante Mossi, the executive president of the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI), told Reuters.

Bitcoin price rises past $50,000, rebound slows

Mossi called the plan an "out of this world experiment" geared at increasing financial inclusion in a region where many people lack access to bank accounts or credit cards, and rely on money sent home from relatives living in the United States.

CABEI, the regional development bank, is giving El Salvador technical assistance on implementing the cryptocurrency.

Mossi said the Central American nations that receive the most remittances are those most likely to favor using bitcoin.

"Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador are the countries that would have the most to gain if the adoption of bitcoin lowered the cost of sending remittances," said Mossi.

Under 1% of the volume of global crossborder remittances are currently in crypto, according to Autonomous Research, but in the future crypto is expected to account for a larger slice of the more than $500 billion in for annual global remittances.

Bitcoin offers, in theory, a quick and cheap way to send money across borders without relying on traditional channels.

CABEI's head of investments Carlos Sanchez said the bank's technical assistance is focused on helping El Salvador design a legal framework for the adoption of bitcoin and to make sure strict international money laundering protocols are adhered to.

The assistance is meant to help El Salvador "navigate waters that have yet to be explored," said Sanchez.

bitcoin Central American countries Nayib Bukele El Salvador's

Remittance costs key to take-up of Salvadoran bitcoin plan: development bank

PSDP projects hamstrung by lack of funds

SAPM Dr Waqar Masood's resignation accepted

Ashfaque appointed new FBR chairman, 7th in 3 years

Stimulus measures: Tarin for reducing cement, steel prices

Incentives proposed for refineries in new policy 'blocked' by ministers

Criminal proceedings likely: SECP to conduct Hascol's forensic audit

All set to exempt Chinese agri drones from taxes

China's CNPC secures more Turkmen gas in new deal

No public transport for unvaccinated from Oct 15

Global liquidity booster: Pakistan gets its share

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters