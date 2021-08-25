ANL 28.02 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.86%)
ASC 18.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.32%)
ASL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.58%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
BYCO 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
FCCL 21.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFBL 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
FFL 19.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.62%)
GGGL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
GGL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.89%)
HUMNL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.86%)
JSCL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
KAPCO 39.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.25%)
MLCF 44.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.47%)
NETSOL 153.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.65%)
PACE 7.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 33.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.75%)
PIBTL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.78%)
POWER 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.98%)
PRL 22.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
SILK 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.57%)
SNGP 49.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TELE 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.61%)
TRG 163.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.3%)
UNITY 38.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.34%)
WTL 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.73%)
BR100 5,208 Decreased By ▼ -4.22 (-0.08%)
BR30 25,786 Decreased By ▼ -90.71 (-0.35%)
KSE100 47,786 Decreased By ▼ -42.72 (-0.09%)
KSE30 19,134 Decreased By ▼ -32.01 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,220
14124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,135,858
4,19924hr
6.84% positivity
Sindh
424,139
Punjab
383,742
Balochistan
31,928
Islamabad
96,980
KPK
158,243
World

Ex-New York governor Cuomo stripped of Emmy over sex harassment

  • The one-time Democratic Party heavyweight won global plaudits for his straight-talking television performances about the coronavirus as it raged though the United States in early 2020
AFP 25 Aug 2021

LOS ANGELES: Andrew Cuomo, who resigned as New York governor over sexual harassment allegations, was stripped Tuesday of the Emmy he won for his primetime pandemic briefings.

The one-time Democratic Party heavyweight won global plaudits for his straight-talking television performances about the coronavirus as it raged though the United States in early 2020.

His performances, which came as then-president Donald Trump sowed confusion with incoherent messages about the health crisis, earned him the International Emmy Founders Award.

New York governor sexually harassed multiple women, investigation finds

But on Tuesday, the day after Cuomo left the governor's mansion, the academy said it was taking back the gong.

"The International Academy announced today that in light of the New York attorney general's report, and Andrew Cuomo's subsequent resignation as governor, it is rescinding his special 2020 International Emmy Award," the organization said in a statement to AFP.

"His name and any reference to his receiving the award will be eliminated from International Academy materials going forward."

Past recipients of the award include Oprah Winfrey, Stephen Spielberg and Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes.

Cuomo's confident performance at the beginning of the pandemic led to talk of a possible presidential run, as well as the emergence of dedicated band of fans, some of whom dubbed themselves "Cuomosexuals".

But his stock started to slide late last year as he became engulfed in accusations that he covered up the true extent of Covid-19 deaths at nursing homes.

Several women then came forward this year alleging that the 63-year-old had behaved inappropriately towards them.

The accusations culminated in an explosive report by state Attorney General Letitia James released this month that said he sexually harassed 11 women, including by engaging in unwanted touching.

Cuomo strenuously denied the allegations and initially rejected calls to quit, including from President Joe Biden.

In a pre-recorded speech on his final day on office on Monday, Cuomo was defiant.

"There was a political and media stampede. But the truth will come out in time. Of that, I am confident," he said.

"Sex and the City" star Cynthia Nixon, who ran against Cuomo for the governorship in 2018, on Tuesday launched a Twitter broadside about her one-time rival.

"The difference between me and Andrew Cuomo? Neither of us is governor, but I still have my Emmy(s)" she tweeted.

Democratic Party Andrew Cuomo sexual harassment allegations

Ex-New York governor Cuomo stripped of Emmy over sex harassment

