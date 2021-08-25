Successful test flight of Fatah-1 conducted
25 Aug 2021
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, on Tuesday, conducted a successful test flight of Fatah-1, a Pakistan-made guided multi-launch rocket system capable of delivering conventional warheads.
A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the new weapon system will equip the military with the ability to strike deep into enemy territory. This was the second test of the Fatah-1. In January this year, the ISPR had said that Pakistan successfully conducted a test flight of indigenously developed Fatah-1. Director General ISPR Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar, had said that the weapon system was capable of delivering a conventional warhead up to a range of 140 kilometres.
