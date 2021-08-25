ANL 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Dr Fehmida under the spotlight

"So Ehsaan Mani is in or out?" "If the performance of the cricket team is the determining factor..." "I don't ...
Anjum Ibrahim 25 Aug 2021

"So Ehsaan Mani is in or out?"

"If the performance of the cricket team is the determining factor..."

"I don't think so and I would have you know that the Federal Minister for IPC/Pakistan Sports Board, Dr Fehmida Mirza..."

"IPC?"

"Interprovincial Coordin-ation Division and need I add in that capacity she is the most suited to coordinate with all provinces on sports matters..."

"You being facetious?!"

"No, don't forget she is married to Zulfikar Mirza, a former friend of Zardari sahib, and a man who can entertain us better than...than the Banana Man, Zardari sahib's Interior Minister and many of the shows on television today..."

"Speaking of Interior Ministers our status quo parties have a favourite candidate - Zardari sahib's Rehman Malik and Nawaz Sharif's Chaudhary Nisar though Maryam Nawaz put a kabash on that and...and wait let me finish and The Khan's choice of Sheikh Rashid..."

"Well, Sheikh Rashid will have to remain loyal to The Khan for that to happen and he has no history of that...anyway speaking of Maryam's sacrifices for her daddy let me tell you that her services are well beyond..."

"She is his daughter for Pete's sake! How can her services be beyond that of a daughter - I mean there is no limit and..."

"Remember her trip to Qatar during the Mujhe kyon nikala days (why did you oust me?) The recent marriage of her son to the daughter of..."

"The sacrifice if any was made by her son not by her."

"Hmmmm, anyway The Khan sings to the tune of a different drummer - and Dr Fehmida Mirza is uniquely placed to assess the medical condition of players and..."

"It's not their health but other factors that account for the abysmal performance of the players and...and of course failure to provide facilities to the new upcoming players as was the case with the javelin thrower from..."

"Is Dr Fehmida Mirza a doctor of people because I saw on the net that she is the minister for Pakistan Veterinary Medical Council..."

"Don't be facetious. Anyway I liked her in her role as Speaker much more than in her role as the Sports Minister and..."

"Me too, but then her markers are fewer today - from the wife of Zardari sahib's best friend ever when it was Zardari sahib's government to a member of GDA, allied with The Khan, a party whose support The Khan can do without."

"That's true for quite a few."

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

