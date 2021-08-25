Vaccinated Pakistanis allowed to enter Oman

ISLAMABAD: Oman has allowed Pakistani nationals holding a Covid-19 vaccine certificate to travel to the country from September 1, the Omani Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said.

In a notification, it was mentioned that the list of countries - including Pakistan, India and Bangladesh - from which arrivals are prohibited from entering the territory of the Sultanate has been terminated.

All Omani citizens, residents of Oman, visa holders of Oman, those who do not require a visa to travel to Oman, and those who can obtain a visa upon arrival are allowed to enter the country in accordance with the pre-Covid system.

All passengers arriving at the Sultanate are required to present a Covid-19 vaccine certificate containing a QR Code stating that they have received two doses of a vaccine approved in Oman.

The last dose is required to have been received not less than 14 days ahead of the estimated arrival time.

The Ministry of Health will publish and updates the list of vaccines approved in Oman. All passengers arriving in Oman who present a pre-travel negative result Covid-19 PCR test are exempted from quarantine, the Covid-19 PCR test shall indicate the medical test result which can be validated and certified with a QR Code and the test shall be conducted within 96 hours prior to the scheduled time of arrival in the Sultanate for the international flights of more than eight hours duration, including transit, and 72 hours for shorter flights.

All passengers arriving in the Sultanate without holding a negative PCR test are subject to a PCR test upon arrival where after the traveler shall be required to enter mandatory quarantine with an electronic tracking bracelet until a negative PCR test results are received.

However, in cases of a positive PCR test result, the passenger shall be required to undergo mandatory health isolation for 10 days starting from the test date.

Also passengers who have recovered from Covid-19 but tested positive on arrival are exempted from health isolation providing they are able to submit proof that they have completed the prescribed isolation period in the country where they were infected.

