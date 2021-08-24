ANL 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
ASC 18.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.84%)
ASL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.72%)
BYCO 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
FCCL 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
FFBL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.33%)
FFL 19.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.5%)
FNEL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (12.34%)
GGGL 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.27%)
GGL 48.47 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.83%)
HUMNL 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
JSCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.4%)
KAPCO 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
MDTL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
MLCF 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.28%)
NETSOL 154.80 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.04%)
PACE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
PAEL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1%)
PIBTL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.37%)
POWER 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.94%)
PRL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.66%)
PTC 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.86%)
SILK 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.78%)
SNGP 49.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.02%)
TELE 17.92 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.58%)
TRG 163.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.43%)
UNITY 38.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.56%)
WTL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.2%)
BR100 5,213 Decreased By ▼ -29.65 (-0.57%)
BR30 25,877 Decreased By ▼ -100.98 (-0.39%)
KSE100 47,829 Decreased By ▼ -283.5 (-0.59%)
KSE30 19,166 Decreased By ▼ -171.43 (-0.89%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,094
9124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,131,659
4,07524hr
6.8% positivity
Sindh
422,418
Punjab
382,332
Balochistan
31,865
Islamabad
96,771
KPK
157,721
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Biden to stick with Aug. 31 Afghanistan withdrawal deadline: official

  • Washington is telling the Taliban the Aug. 31 deadline is contingent on the group's cooperation in facilitating evacuations
Reuters 24 Aug 2021

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden has accepted a Pentagon recommendation to remove US troops from Afghanistan by an Aug. 31 deadline, an administration official told Reuters on Tuesday.

Biden also asked for contingency plans to stay longer, should it be necessary, the official said.

The Pentagon recommendation reflects increasing security concerns at the Kabul airport, where American citizens and at-risk Afghans are being evacuated.

Washington is telling the Taliban the Aug. 31 deadline is contingent on the group's cooperation in facilitating evacuations, the official added.

Biden was set to speak later on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Pentagon said there had been no change so far in its plan to meet the Aug. 31 deadline and that it intended to withdraw US troops by then.

Pentagon says no change in plan to complete Afghan evacuation by Aug. 31

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the Pentagon believes it has the ability to get all Americans who want to leave out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31.

"We're absolutely still aiming towards the end of the month," Kirby said, while adding that the Pentagon may need additional bases to house evacuees from Afghanistan.

Kirby said "several thousand" Americans have been evacuated from Afghanistan but declined to give a more specific figure. He also said he was unable to provide the percentage of Americans in Afghanistan who have now been evacuated.

"The president's direction has been to complete this withdrawal, this evacuation and withdrawal, by the 31st of August. That is the direction that we are operating under and therefore, that is driving a lot of our plans," Kirby said.

Taliban say no evacuation extension as G7 meets on Afghan crisis

Afghanistan's new Taliban rulers said on Tuesday they wanted all foreign evacuations from the country completed by an Aug. 31 deadline and they would not agree to an extension as Group of Seven leaders met to discuss the crisis.

Western troops have been working frantically to get foreigners and Afghans onto planes and out of the country and Biden has faced growing pressure from allies to negotiate more time for the airlift.

US troops Pentagon John Kirby Afghanistan withdrawal

Biden to stick with Aug. 31 Afghanistan withdrawal deadline: official

CIA director met Taliban leader in Afghanistan on Monday: report

US to ship 3mn doses of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to Pakistan

Unable to sustain 48,000, KSE-100 falls 284 points

Karachi-based Bazaar Technologies raises $30mn in Series A round

PKR continues to lose ground against USD, closes at Rs165.2 in inter-bank market

Pakistan to start vaccinating citizens aged 17-18 from Sept 1

Taliban ask US to stop evacuating skilled Afghans

SBP says it has received $2.75bn from IMF

TCP gets offers in 200,000 tonnes white sugar tender

Wapda projects: AGP detects Rs3bn malfeasance in deduction, payment of WHT

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters