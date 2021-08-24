Pakistan conducts successful test flight of indigenously developed Fatah-1: ISPR

Pakistan has conducted a successful test flight of indigenously developed Fatah-1, a guided multi-launch rocket system, capable of delivering several types of conventional warheads.

"The weapon system will grant the capability of precision target engagement deep in enemy territory," the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a Twitter post.

The weapon system is believed to have a range of over 140 kilometres.

The test was witnessed by Corps Commander IV Corps Lahore, Lieutenant General Abdul Aziz.

The President, Prime Minister, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, and the Chief of Army Staff congratulated the participating troops, officers, and scientists involved in the successful launch.

The guided Multi-Launch Rocket System (MLRS) was primarily developed to hit targets without leaving behind unexploded ordnance, which serves as a response to the Indian focus on the development of its conventional capabilities.