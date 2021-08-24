ANL 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
ASC 18.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.84%)
ASL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.72%)
BYCO 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
FCCL 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
FFBL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.33%)
FFL 19.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.5%)
FNEL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (12.34%)
GGGL 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.27%)
GGL 48.47 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.83%)
HUMNL 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
JSCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.4%)
KAPCO 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
MDTL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
MLCF 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.28%)
NETSOL 154.80 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.04%)
PACE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
PAEL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1%)
PIBTL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.37%)
POWER 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.94%)
PRL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.66%)
PTC 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.86%)
SILK 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.78%)
SNGP 49.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.02%)
TELE 17.92 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.58%)
TRG 163.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.43%)
UNITY 38.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.56%)
WTL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.2%)
BR100 5,213 Decreased By ▼ -29.65 (-0.57%)
BR30 25,877 Decreased By ▼ -100.98 (-0.39%)
KSE100 47,829 Decreased By ▼ -283.5 (-0.59%)
KSE30 19,166 Decreased By ▼ -171.43 (-0.89%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,094
9124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,131,659
4,07524hr
6.8% positivity
Sindh
422,418
Punjab
382,332
Balochistan
31,865
Islamabad
96,771
KPK
157,721
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Govt releases Rs6bn under DLTL scheme for exporters

BR Web Desk 24 Aug 2021

The Ministry of Commerce has released Rs6 billion under duty drawback on local taxes and levies (DLTL) scheme, informed Advisor to Prime Minister on Trade and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Tuesday.

“I am glad to share that the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has released a total of Rs6bn under DLTL schemes,” said Dawood, adding that this includes Rs5.6 billion for the textile sector and Rs400 million for the non-textile sector.

“I hope this will contribute to improving the liquidity issues of our exporters and enable them to enhance Pakistan’s exports,” he said.

Increasing exports is vital for Pakistan’s economy that struggles with an increasing current account deficit and pressure of repaying multi-billion dollars of loans taken from international lenders.

For this purpose, the government has initiated a 'Make in Pakistan' trade policy, which aims to introduce Pakistan's traditional and non-traditional export sectors and local products in the international trade market.

Just days ago, Dawood expressed hope that by the last fiscal year of the current government's tenure, ie, 2023, the country's exports would reach $50 billion by following the policy of trade diversification in potential trade sectors and markets.

Dawood optimistic about $50bn export target prospects

As per the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), during FY 2021, exports increased by 18.3% to $25.3 billion ($21.4 billion last year). Major exported commodities included knitwear, posting growth of 36.6%, Readymade garments; 18.8%, Bed wear; 28.9%, Towel; 31.8%, carpet, rugs & mats; 36.9%, leather manufactured; 18.7%, while Fish and fish preparations posted 1.9% growth.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s exports figures during the first month of the current fiscal year amounted to $2.3 billion, the highest figures in July showing a percentage growth of 17.3% as compared to $2 billion in July 2020.

Pakistan Abdul Razak Dawood DLTL Exports

Govt releases Rs6bn under DLTL scheme for exporters

Pakistan to start vaccinating citizens aged 17-18 from Sept 1

SBP says it has received $2.75bn from IMF

Wapda projects: AGP detects Rs3bn malfeasance in deduction, payment of WHT

Karachi-based Bazaar Technologies raises $30mn in Series A round

PKR continues to lose ground against USD, closes at Rs165.2 in inter-bank market

US to ship 3mn doses of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to Pakistan

A case of political victimisation?

Taliban's treatment of women will mark 'red line': UN rights chief

Number of active Covid-19 cases over 91,000 in Pakistan

Tarin urges PVMA to go for market-based solutions

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters