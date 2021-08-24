ANL 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.51%)
ASC 18.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.52%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.83%)
BOP 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.53%)
BYCO 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
FCCL 21.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.37%)
FFBL 26.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.53%)
FFL 19.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
FNEL 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
GGGL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
GGL 48.34 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.55%)
HUMNL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.18%)
JSCL 22.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.63%)
KAPCO 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
MDTL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
MLCF 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.28%)
NETSOL 156.50 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (2.15%)
PACE 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.35%)
PAEL 33.79 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.02%)
PIBTL 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.99%)
POWER 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.97%)
PRL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.57%)
PTC 11.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.11%)
SNGP 49.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.26%)
TELE 17.86 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.24%)
TRG 164.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.09%)
UNITY 38.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.66%)
WTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
BR100 5,223 Decreased By ▼ -19.43 (-0.37%)
BR30 25,972 Decreased By ▼ -5.41 (-0.02%)
KSE100 47,819 Decreased By ▼ -292.75 (-0.61%)
KSE30 19,175 Decreased By ▼ -162.51 (-0.84%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,094
9124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,131,659
4,07524hr
6.8% positivity
Sindh
422,418
Punjab
382,332
Balochistan
31,865
Islamabad
96,771
KPK
157,721
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European stocks extend gains at open

  • London's benchmark FTSE 100 index added 0.1 percent to 7,116.70 points, compared with Monday's closing level
AFP 24 Aug 2021

LONDON: Europe's major stock markets rose in opening deals on Tuesday, extending this week's global recovery on renewed optimism over the brightening economic outlook.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index added 0.1 percent to 7,116.70 points, compared with Monday's closing level.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 won 0.2 percent to 15,877.52 points and the Paris CAC 40 gained 0.3 percent to 6,702.28.

Markets have enjoyed a strong start to the week, further helped by bargain-hunting following a recent sell-off caused by worries including the fast-spreading Delta variant and expectations the US Federal Reserve will soon begin tapering financial support.

FTSE 100 Europe stock

European stocks extend gains at open

Commodities, construction materials: PM orders unhindered supply

Tarin urges PVMA to go for market-based solutions

OICCI survey reveals 'record improvement' in business confidence

SBP says it has received $2.75bn from IMF

Karachi-based Bazaar Technologies raises $30mn in Series A round

Number of active Covid-19 cases over 91,000 in Pakistan

Expo in Dubai: Need to highlight investment opportunities for Pakistan underlined

Nepra opposes sell-off of Discos, suggests PPP model

Special technology zones: PM says govt providing every facility to investors

Proposed media law envisages harsh penalties on TV channels

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters