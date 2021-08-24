European stocks extend gains at open

LONDON: Europe's major stock markets rose in opening deals on Tuesday, extending this week's global recovery on renewed optimism over the brightening economic outlook.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index added 0.1 percent to 7,116.70 points, compared with Monday's closing level.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 won 0.2 percent to 15,877.52 points and the Paris CAC 40 gained 0.3 percent to 6,702.28.

Markets have enjoyed a strong start to the week, further helped by bargain-hunting following a recent sell-off caused by worries including the fast-spreading Delta variant and expectations the US Federal Reserve will soon begin tapering financial support.