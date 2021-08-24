ANL 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.51%)
ASC 18.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.73%)
ASL 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.53%)
BYCO 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
FCCL 21.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.37%)
FFBL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
FFL 19.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
FNEL 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
GGGL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
GGL 48.31 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.49%)
HUMNL 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
JSCL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.54%)
KAPCO 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
MDTL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
MLCF 44.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.06%)
NETSOL 156.61 Increased By ▲ 3.41 (2.23%)
PACE 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.35%)
PAEL 33.76 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.93%)
PIBTL 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.99%)
POWER 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.97%)
PRL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.66%)
PTC 11.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.11%)
SNGP 49.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.2%)
TELE 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.35%)
TRG 164.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.06%)
UNITY 38.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.66%)
WTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
BR100 5,224 Decreased By ▼ -17.75 (-0.34%)
BR30 25,995 Increased By ▲ 17.45 (0.07%)
KSE100 47,823 Decreased By ▼ -289.7 (-0.6%)
KSE30 19,177 Decreased By ▼ -160.46 (-0.83%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,094
9124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,131,659
4,07524hr
6.8% positivity
Sindh
422,418
Punjab
382,332
Balochistan
31,865
Islamabad
96,771
KPK
157,721
Indian shares gain on metals boost, US vaccine approval

  • The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex were up 0.26% each, at 16,539.15 and 55,700.99, respectively
Reuters 24 Aug 2021

BENGALURU: India's benchmark stock indexes rose on Tuesday, driven by metal shares after a recent correction, with sentiment aided by a full US approval for a COVID-19 vaccine.

By 0507 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex were up 0.26% each, at 16,539.15 and 55,700.99, respectively.

The Nifty Metal index rebounded after four sessions of losses to climb as much as 2.55%, led by a 2.8%-3.2% gain among Vedanta, Hindalco, and Steel Authority of India.

Energy company GAIL rose as much as 5.1% after the Indian government, in a program aimed at boosting infrastructure spending and spurring economic growth, said it plans to monetise $81 billion worth of state assets over the next four years. This includes already built gas pipelines and roads, among others.

"If implemented effectively, the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) will help target two birds with one stone - fund crucial infrastructure projects yet keep fiscal consolidation plans on track without compromising on capex allocations," Radhika Rao, senior vice president at DBS Bank, said in a note.

Asian stocks, meanwhile, tracked a bounce on Wall Street after the US Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

"The approval has definitely impacted sentiment. Investors are also hoping the US will not taper pandemic-related stimulus at a Federal Reserve symposium later this week, as cases continue to rise in that country," said Sumit Pokharna, vice president research, at Kotak Securities.

Among other shares, Maruti Suzuki fell as much as 1.25% after the country's antitrust regulator on Monday fined it 2 billion rupees ($27 million) for anti-competitive practices related to how it forced dealers to discount cars.

Home loan company Aptus Value Housing Finance and chemicals-maker Chemplast Sanmar fell about 2% each in their debuts.

S&P BSE Sensex blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index Vedanta Zinc India's benchmark stock indexes National Monetisation Pipeline

