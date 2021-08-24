ANL 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.9%)
ASC 18.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.73%)
ASL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.22%)
BOP 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.53%)
BYCO 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
FCCL 21.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.37%)
FFBL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
FFL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
FNEL 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
GGGL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
GGL 48.32 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.51%)
HUMNL 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
JSCL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.54%)
KAPCO 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
MDTL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
MLCF 44.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.06%)
NETSOL 156.61 Increased By ▲ 3.41 (2.23%)
PACE 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.35%)
PAEL 33.76 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.93%)
PIBTL 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.99%)
POWER 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.97%)
PRL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.66%)
PTC 11.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.11%)
SNGP 49.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.2%)
TELE 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.35%)
TRG 164.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.09%)
UNITY 38.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.66%)
WTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
BR100 5,225 Decreased By ▼ -17.56 (-0.33%)
BR30 25,999 Increased By ▲ 21.4 (0.08%)
KSE100 47,831 Decreased By ▼ -281.28 (-0.58%)
KSE30 19,180 Decreased By ▼ -157.1 (-0.81%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,094
9124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,131,659
4,07524hr
6.8% positivity
Sindh
422,418
Punjab
382,332
Balochistan
31,865
Islamabad
96,771
KPK
157,721
Palm set to end two-day rise on higher production, weaker exports

  • The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 53 ringgit
Reuters 24 Aug 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures slipped on Tuesday after two straight sessions of gains, dragged by slow export shipments and industry estimates of an increase in August output.

The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 53 ringgit, or 1.23%, to 4,263 ringgit ($1,011.15) a tonne by the midday break.

Prices came off on long liquidation as Dalian prices rose sharply on Monday, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

"Higher production expectations for August also weighed on (the market) and more selling could emerge if exports don't recover," the trader said.

The Southern Peninsula Palm Oil Millers' Association forecast an 11.5% month-on-month rise in Aug. 1-20 production, traders said on Monday.

Malaysia's exports during Aug. 1-20 fell 9.9% from the same period in July, cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance said on Monday.

The ringgit, palm's currency of trade, rose 0.21% against the dollar, making the commodity more expensive for holders of foreign currency.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract rose 0.4%, while its palm oil contract gained 0.9%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.1%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Refinitiv Agriculture Research said in a note on Monday that the contract might rise towards resistance at 4,360-4,380 ringgit a tonne this week, with support at 4,050-4,070 ringgit a tonne, rebounding from last week's sharp loss on bargain-buying.

Palm oil may break a resistance at 4,358 ringgit per tonne and rise into a range of 4,405-4,464 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Wheat Corn Oil Palm

