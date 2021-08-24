ANL 27.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.83%)
Samsung to invest $206bn over next three years

  • Samsung also did not provide any details on its reported investment of $17 billion for a chip factory in the United States
Reuters 24 Aug 2021

SEOUL: Samsung Group will invest 240 trillion won ($205.64 billion) in the next three years to expand footprint in biopharmaceutical, artificial intelligence, semiconductor and robotics industries in the post-pandemic era, Samsung Electronics said.

South Korea's top conglomerate said on Tuesday the investments through 2023 are expected to help Samsung strengthen its global standing in key industries such as the chip sector, while seeking more growth opportunities in new fields such as next-generation telecommunications and robotics.

Samsung Electronics, the world's largest memory chip maker, did not provide a breakdown of the figures, though it added that the group plans to solidify technology and market leadership through mergers and acquisitions.

Samsung – Lucky’s draw

Samsung also did not provide any details on its reported investment of $17 billion for a chip factory in the United States.

According to a document filed with Texas state officials, the company is considering a location in Williamson County for the chip contract manufacturing facility that would result in 1,800 new jobs.

The investment plan comes more than a week after its leader Jay Y. Lee was released from jail on parole following convictions of bribery and embezzlement.

