ANL 28.02 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.16%)
ASC 19.34 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.52%)
ASL 25.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.51%)
BOP 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.83%)
BYCO 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
FCCL 22.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.68%)
FFBL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
FFL 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
FNEL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
GGGL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.32%)
GGL 47.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
HUMNL 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.92%)
JSCL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
KAPCO 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
MLCF 45.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.15%)
NETSOL 154.94 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1.14%)
PACE 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.24%)
PAEL 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.39%)
PIBTL 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.14%)
POWER 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
PRL 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
PTC 11.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.56%)
SNGP 50.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.4%)
TELE 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.87%)
TRG 165.40 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.73%)
UNITY 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.54%)
WTL 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.8%)
BR100 5,244 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (0.03%)
BR30 26,116 Increased By ▲ 138.26 (0.53%)
KSE100 47,977 Decreased By ▼ -134.91 (-0.28%)
KSE30 19,252 Decreased By ▼ -85.68 (-0.44%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,094
9124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,131,659
4,07524hr
6.8% positivity
Sindh
422,418
Punjab
382,332
Balochistan
31,865
Islamabad
96,771
KPK
157,721
World

Beijing continues to coerce, intimidate in South China Sea: Harris

  • Beijing's actions continue to undermine the rules-based order and threaten the sovereignty of nations
AFP 24 Aug 2021

SINGAPOR: US Vice President Kamala Harris accused Beijing on Tuesday of coercion and intimidation in the hotly disputed South China Sea, as she sought to rally allies against an increasingly assertive China.

"Beijing continues to coerce, to intimidate and to make claims to the vast majority of the South China Sea," she said in a speech in Singapore, laying out her administration's foreign policy goals for Asia.

"Beijing's actions continue to undermine the rules-based order and threaten the sovereignty of nations.

Harris accuses China of 'intimidation' in disputed seas

"The United States stands with our allies and partners in the face of these threats."

She also defended President Joe Biden's decision to push ahead with the US pullout from Afghanistan as "courageous and right" and reiterated US officials were "laser-focused" on the chaotic evacuation from Kabul airport.

After wrapping her visit to Singapore Tuesday, Harris heads to Vietnam.

Joe Biden Kamala Harris South China Sea US Vice President

