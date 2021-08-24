Special technology zones: PM says govt providing every facility to investors

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that the government was providing every facility to the investors and the business community regarding special technology zones comparable to any country of the world.

While chairing a high-level review meeting on the progress of the establishment of special technology zones in the country, the prime minister directed that one-window operations should be ensured for the convenience of the business community, so that they could be protected from any kind of inconvenience.

Chairman Special Technology Zones Authority Amir Hashmi gave a detailed briefing to the meeting with regard to establishment of various special technology zones in the country and the facilities and incentives being made available to the investors in these zones.

The meeting was informed that the purpose of establishing special technology zones in the country is to bring in technology transfer, foreign investment, manpower development, research and development, job creation, and to increase exports of IT to substitute the imports.

The participants of the meeting were given a detailed briefing on the incentives and facilities provided by the federal government to investors in special technology zones.

The premier said that promotion of technology in the country, establishment of strong partnership between educational institutes, industrial sector and government agencies, and providing conducive environment for the youth to showcase their talents is the top priority of the government.

The prime minister directed the provincial governments to take full advantage of the occasion like the International Expo to be held in Dubai in the month of October, and to highlight the opportunities available in the country's special technology zones globally. The meeting was attended by Minister for Science and Technology Senator Syed Shibli Faraz, Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid, Special Assistant Dr Shahbaz Gill, Minister for IT Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Atif Khan, Provincial Minister for Industries Balochistan Haji Muhammad Khan Toor, Provincial Minister for IT Punjab Humayun,Yasir, and other senior officials.

The prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, chief minister of Punjab, chief minister of Balochistan, and representatives of other provinces attended the meeting through video link.

