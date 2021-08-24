ANL 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.88%)
ASC 19.05 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.96%)
ASL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.44%)
BOP 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.44%)
BYCO 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
FCCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.75%)
FFBL 26.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.35%)
FFL 20.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.08%)
GGGL 25.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
GGL 47.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.28%)
HUMNL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (6.41%)
JSCL 22.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.5%)
KAPCO 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.16%)
KEL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
MDTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
MLCF 45.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.62%)
NETSOL 153.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.13%)
PACE 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.97%)
PAEL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.7%)
PIBTL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.4%)
POWER 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PRL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
SILK 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.1%)
SNGP 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.44%)
TELE 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.97%)
TRG 164.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.06%)
UNITY 39.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
WTL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
BR100 5,242 Increased By ▲ 47.74 (0.92%)
BR30 25,978 Decreased By ▼ -13.34 (-0.05%)
KSE100 48,112 Increased By ▲ 512.39 (1.08%)
KSE30 19,337 Increased By ▲ 234.41 (1.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,003
8024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,127,584
3,77224hr
7% positivity
Sindh
420,955
Punjab
380,844
Balochistan
31,845
Islamabad
96,390
KPK
157,148
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sub-standard gas cylinders: Govt to take strict action against vehicle owners

Recorder Report 24 Aug 2021

LAHORE: Punjab government has decided to take strict actions against vehicle owners using sub-standard gas cylinders. Decision was taken in a meeting, held under the chair of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday. Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, Punjab minister for transport Jehanzeb Khan Khichi, secretary transport, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) (South Punjab), secretary finance, MD Punjab Mass transit Authority, secretary provincial transport authority and others attended the meeting while chief secretary participated through video link.

Chief Minister directed the concerned officers to continue crackdown against vehicles using LPG cylinders. He directed to present comprehensive recommendations before the next cabinet meeting.

Participants of the meeting also deliberated on the recommendations about launch of new transport system in different cities as well as fixing of orange line metro fare according to the travelled destinations. The meeting also reviewed the proposal to start double-decker buses in big cities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sardar Usman Buzdar Punjab government Hashim Jawan Bakht Jehanzeb Khan Khichi LPG cylinders gas cylinders

Sub-standard gas cylinders: Govt to take strict action against vehicle owners

Expo in Dubai: Need to highlight investment opportunities underlined

Taliban name acting head of central bank

Special technology zones: PM says govt providing every facility to investors

Cabinet to review economic, geopolitical situation today

Senate panel chief, power secy trade 'sarcastic' remarks

Proposed media law envisages harsh penalties on TV channels

Positive score shows investors' trust: PM

Afghan Taliban assure Pakistan: TTP won't be allowed to use Afghan soil

Iran resumes fuel exports to Afghanistan

Nepra opposes sell-off of Discos

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.