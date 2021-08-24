Sub-standard gas cylinders: Govt to take strict action against vehicle owners

LAHORE: Punjab government has decided to take strict actions against vehicle owners using sub-standard gas cylinders. Decision was taken in a meeting, held under the chair of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday. Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, Punjab minister for transport Jehanzeb Khan Khichi, secretary transport, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) (South Punjab), secretary finance, MD Punjab Mass transit Authority, secretary provincial transport authority and others attended the meeting while chief secretary participated through video link.

Chief Minister directed the concerned officers to continue crackdown against vehicles using LPG cylinders. He directed to present comprehensive recommendations before the next cabinet meeting.

Participants of the meeting also deliberated on the recommendations about launch of new transport system in different cities as well as fixing of orange line metro fare according to the travelled destinations. The meeting also reviewed the proposal to start double-decker buses in big cities.

