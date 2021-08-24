Syngenta celebrates Independence Day

KARACHI: Syngenta Pakistan celebrated Independence Day by hoisting the flag of our motherland, followed by a tree plantation & cake cutting across different locations in Pakistan.

In Karachi, Syngenta employees planted terminalia mantalay trees on main Shahrah-e-Faisal in collaboration with Cantonment Board Faisal (CBF) whereas around 100 mango, amaltas, terminalia arjuna, saraca asoca, sukh chain were planted in Cancer Care Hospital & Research Center, Lahore by the employees based in Lahore and nearby locations. Further collaborations took place with Parks and Horticulture authority (PHA), Lahore and Agriculture Directorate in Bahawalpur to ensure simultaneous plantations by our employees.

Syngenta Pakistan strongly believes in assisting our farmers in improving the agriculture production through innovative products and farm advisory services. The principal activities of the company include formulation, repacking, marketing and distribution of agricultural products - seeds, crop protection and crop enhancement products.

As part of our Good Growth Plan, Syngenta recognizes tree plantation as an important step towards reducing carbon footprint, improving biodiversity, and adopting sustainable practices. In this spirit, Syngenta employees planted guava, mango, lemon, java plum, neem and gulmohar trees across the country. Syngenta employees participated in this tree plantation drive from Karachi to Peshawar and very passionately contributed towards the betterment of our environment.-PR

