ANL 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.88%)
ASC 19.05 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.96%)
ASL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.44%)
BOP 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.44%)
BYCO 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
FCCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.75%)
FFBL 26.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.35%)
FFL 20.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.08%)
GGGL 25.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
GGL 47.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.28%)
HUMNL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (6.41%)
JSCL 22.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.5%)
KAPCO 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.16%)
KEL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
MDTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
MLCF 45.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.62%)
NETSOL 153.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.13%)
PACE 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.97%)
PAEL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.7%)
PIBTL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.4%)
POWER 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PRL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
SILK 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.1%)
SNGP 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.44%)
TELE 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.97%)
TRG 164.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.06%)
UNITY 39.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
WTL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
BR100 5,242 Increased By ▲ 47.74 (0.92%)
BR30 25,978 Decreased By ▼ -13.34 (-0.05%)
KSE100 48,112 Increased By ▲ 512.39 (1.08%)
KSE30 19,337 Increased By ▲ 234.41 (1.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,003
8024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,127,584
3,77224hr
7% positivity
Sindh
420,955
Punjab
380,844
Balochistan
31,845
Islamabad
96,390
KPK
157,148
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Seized cigarettes: Video recording of destruction process is a must, customs officials told

Sohail Sarfraz 24 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has made it mandatory for the customs officials to make video recording of whole destruction proceedings of seized smuggled cigarettes, cigarette paper and cigarette filters and betel nuts.

Sources told Business Recorder here on Monday that the custom officials are bound to follow the laid down procedure in the customs general order 6 of 2021 for the storage and destruction of seized smuggled cigarettes, cigarette paper and cigarette filters and betel nuts.

On confiscation of goods, the destruction of seized/confiscated cigarette shall be arranged every two months. The video recording of whole destruction proceedings shall be made and copies thereof shall be sent to the board and concerned chief collector of Customs for record, the new procedure said.

In case of seizure of cigarette, cigarette paper, cigarette filters and betel nuts by a Law Enforcement Agency, the seized goods shall be deposited in nearest, “A Class State Warehouse” under proper Joint Inventory Receipt (JIR).

At least two leading electronic and print media outlets shall be invited to the destruction ceremony to highlight efforts of Customs, other law enforcement agencies and to create awareness against cigarette smoking.

At the time of seizure of cigarettes, cigarette paper and cigarette filters, the seizing officer, in addition to other requisite documents shall prepare a brand-wise recovery memo in the specified format.

The destruction of seized/confiscated cigarettes, cigarette paper and cigarette filters shall be supervised by a committee comprising Incharge AC/DC and ADC of the Collectorate/Directorate; Additional Director of Customs Intelligence and Investigation; an officer of the seizing agency equivalent to BS-19, if seizing agency is other than Customs; Representative of renowned tobacco companies and first class magistrate.

The committee before destruction shall randomly check different brands to verify the goods brought for destruction.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

customs FBR ADC Seized cigarettes

Seized cigarettes: Video recording of destruction process is a must, customs officials told

Expo in Dubai: Need to highlight investment opportunities underlined

Taliban name acting head of central bank

Special technology zones: PM says govt providing every facility to investors

Cabinet to review economic, geopolitical situation today

Senate panel chief, power secy trade 'sarcastic' remarks

Proposed media law envisages harsh penalties on TV channels

Positive score shows investors' trust: PM

Afghan Taliban assure Pakistan: TTP won't be allowed to use Afghan soil

Iran resumes fuel exports to Afghanistan

Nepra opposes sell-off of Discos

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.