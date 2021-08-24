Seized cigarettes: Video recording of destruction process is a must, customs officials told

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has made it mandatory for the customs officials to make video recording of whole destruction proceedings of seized smuggled cigarettes, cigarette paper and cigarette filters and betel nuts.

Sources told Business Recorder here on Monday that the custom officials are bound to follow the laid down procedure in the customs general order 6 of 2021 for the storage and destruction of seized smuggled cigarettes, cigarette paper and cigarette filters and betel nuts.

On confiscation of goods, the destruction of seized/confiscated cigarette shall be arranged every two months. The video recording of whole destruction proceedings shall be made and copies thereof shall be sent to the board and concerned chief collector of Customs for record, the new procedure said.

In case of seizure of cigarette, cigarette paper, cigarette filters and betel nuts by a Law Enforcement Agency, the seized goods shall be deposited in nearest, “A Class State Warehouse” under proper Joint Inventory Receipt (JIR).

At least two leading electronic and print media outlets shall be invited to the destruction ceremony to highlight efforts of Customs, other law enforcement agencies and to create awareness against cigarette smoking.

At the time of seizure of cigarettes, cigarette paper and cigarette filters, the seizing officer, in addition to other requisite documents shall prepare a brand-wise recovery memo in the specified format.

The destruction of seized/confiscated cigarettes, cigarette paper and cigarette filters shall be supervised by a committee comprising Incharge AC/DC and ADC of the Collectorate/Directorate; Additional Director of Customs Intelligence and Investigation; an officer of the seizing agency equivalent to BS-19, if seizing agency is other than Customs; Representative of renowned tobacco companies and first class magistrate.

The committee before destruction shall randomly check different brands to verify the goods brought for destruction.

