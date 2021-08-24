ANL 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.88%)
Body formed to examine matter of PCP employees

Recorder Report 24 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat constituted a sub-committee to look into the matter of employees of Printing Corporation of Pakistan regarding illegal orders imposed by the current manager, PCP Karachi, against the staff.

Terming the office memorandum (OM) issued by the Finance Division giving effect to the revised conditions/criteria for the grant of time scale to private secretary BS-17 discriminatory, the Sub-Committee under Convenership of MNA Mohsin Dawar has also been given mandate to look into the matter and report to the committee within 30 days.

The Committee met under the chairpersonship of Kishwer Zehra, MNA in Parliament House, on Monday.

The Committee was apprised that the OM of Finance Division was issued with the approval of the prime minister to give effect to the revised conditions/criteria for grant of time scale to private secretaries.

The representative of Finance Division further informed that the policy had to be revised in consequence to a decision of Federal Services Tribunal.

The members of the Committee said that the said policy was discriminatory and had usurped the due right of upgradation.

The Committee, after discussion, constituted a sub-committee to look into the matter and submit its report.

While discussing the Private Constitution Amendment Bills, the Committee directed the Establishment Division to pursue convening of meeting of the Cabinet Committee on disposal of legislative cases at the earliest for decision on the said bills.

The mover of one of the bills contended that the amendment proposed by her was related to extension of provincial quota for further 20 years, which was imperative for ensuring employment opportunity to the people with less educational facilities/opportunities.

The Committee directed the Federal Public Service Commission for restructuring and bringing innovation in the existing Civil Services Examination for bringing out quality human resource.

The Committee further observed that the deteriorating standard of Civil Services needed to be looked into properly.

The Committee directed for a comprehensive briefing on the working and system of CSS examination in its next meeting.

The secretary Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) briefed the Committee about the CSS examination system in vogue.

The Committee pended discussion on the Civil Servants Amendment Bill for its next meeting.

The meeting was attended by Ali Muhammad Khan, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, MNAs; Saleem Rehman, Ali Nawaz Awan, Muhammad Aslam Khan, Uzma Riaz, Muhammad Hashim, Rasheed Ahmad Khan, Rana Iradat Sharif Khan, Shahnaz Saleem Malik, Seema Mohiuddin Jameeli, Roshanuddin Junejo, Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur, Syed Mehmood Shah, Mohsin Dawar, movers Aliya Kamran, secretary Establishment Division, and other officers of the concerned departments.

