Sri Lankan shares end at over 6-month high on industrial, financial boost

  • The CSE All-Share index rose 2.91% to 8,479.65 points at close, its highest since Feb. 1
Reuters 23 Aug 2021

Sri Lankan shares ended at more than a six-month high on Monday, helped by strong gains in industrial and financial stocks.

The CSE All-Share index rose 2.91% to 8,479.65 points at close, its highest since Feb. 1.

Conglomerate Expolanka Holdings Plc and Commercial Leasing and Finance Plc were the top boosts to the index, ending 20.8% and 25.0% higher, respectively.

The island nation reported 183 fatalities due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 7,366.

Sri Lankan shares end lower as country set to enter 10-day lockdown

Sri Lanka is currently under a 10-day lockdown with COVID-19 cases rising by 4,304 in the last 24 hours, with total confirmed cases now at 390,000.

Data from Johns Hopkins University showed the country has fully vaccinated 25.78% of its population so far.

The Sri Lankan statistics department reported a 6.8% rise in national consumer price inflation for July versus a 6.1% rise a month earlier.

The equity market's turnover was 10.80 billion rupees, according to the exchange's data.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index industrial and financial stocks

Sri Lankan shares end at over 6-month high on industrial, financial boost

