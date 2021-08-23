Sri Lankan shares end at over 6-month high on industrial, financial boost

Sri Lankan shares ended at more than a six-month high on Monday, helped by strong gains in industrial and financial stocks.

The CSE All-Share index rose 2.91% to 8,479.65 points at close, its highest since Feb. 1.

Conglomerate Expolanka Holdings Plc and Commercial Leasing and Finance Plc were the top boosts to the index, ending 20.8% and 25.0% higher, respectively.

The island nation reported 183 fatalities due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 7,366.

Sri Lanka is currently under a 10-day lockdown with COVID-19 cases rising by 4,304 in the last 24 hours, with total confirmed cases now at 390,000.

Data from Johns Hopkins University showed the country has fully vaccinated 25.78% of its population so far.

The Sri Lankan statistics department reported a 6.8% rise in national consumer price inflation for July versus a 6.1% rise a month earlier.

The equity market's turnover was 10.80 billion rupees, according to the exchange's data.