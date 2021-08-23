ANL 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.88%)
ASC 19.05 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.96%)
ASL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.44%)
BOP 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.44%)
BYCO 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
FCCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.75%)
FFBL 26.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.35%)
FFL 20.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.08%)
GGGL 25.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
GGL 47.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.28%)
HUMNL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (6.41%)
JSCL 22.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.5%)
KAPCO 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.16%)
KEL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
MDTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
MLCF 45.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.62%)
NETSOL 153.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.13%)
PACE 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.97%)
PAEL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.7%)
PIBTL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.4%)
POWER 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PRL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
SILK 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.1%)
SNGP 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.44%)
TELE 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.97%)
TRG 164.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.06%)
UNITY 39.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
WTL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
BR100 5,242 Increased By ▲ 47.74 (0.92%)
BR30 25,978 Decreased By ▼ -13.34 (-0.05%)
KSE100 48,112 Increased By ▲ 512.39 (1.08%)
KSE30 19,337 Increased By ▲ 234.41 (1.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,003
8024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,127,584
3,77224hr
7% positivity
Sindh
420,955
Punjab
380,844
Balochistan
31,845
Islamabad
96,390
KPK
157,148
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

SBP completes digitisation of Regulatory Approval System for FX cases

BR Web Desk 23 Aug 2021

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has completed the digitisation of the Regulatory Approval System (RAS) for Foreign Exchange (FX) cases, it informed on Monday.

The central bank launched the ‘End-to-End Digitalization of FX Cases’ program, under which it provided a fully digitalised platform to business community and individuals approaching banks for their foreign exchange-related requests to SBP, it said.

The project was divided into two phases. In the first phase, banks were linked with ‘SBP FX Regulatory Approval System (RAS)’ on March 24, 2020; which enabled banks to submit FX related cases electronically for regulatory approval of SBP and SBP-Banking Services Corporation (BSC).

SBP making efforts for sustainable economic growth: Baqir

In the second phase of the project which was launched in October, the banks developed portals to digitally receive FX cases from their clients for processing.

The project was successfully completed on June 30, 2021 when 27 banks, constituting 99.6% of the industry’s FX business, launched their portals for digital submission of FX cases by their clients, and now the remaining one bank is also shifting its core banking system and is expected to fully launch portal for its customers by end September 2021, informed SBP.

The central bank said that the banks, on their part, have ensured that FX portals developed by them are secure, easy to use, and cover all FX-related requests.

The central bank said that the RAS significantly enhanced operational efficiency and resulted in cost reduction, improved transparency and led to faster decision making at SBP and banks.

Since the launch of the system, a total of 59,176 FX cases have been submitted digitally by the banks—instead of paper based submission—through SBP FX RAS till July 31, 2021.

The SBP was of the view that the business community and individuals are expected to benefit greatly from this initiative in terms of reduced time and enhanced efficiency. It will also help reducing paper usage, thereby protecting the environment.

SBP digitization Regulatory Approval System FX cases

SBP completes digitisation of Regulatory Approval System for FX cases

Taliban warn of 'consequences' if US extends evacuation

PM Imran directs immediate implementation of single national curriculum

In yet another twist, Sindh govt, APPSF agree to reopen schools on August 30

UAE issues new guidelines for Hawala providers

Germany says firefight involving Western forces erupts at Kabul Airport

Pakistan's Covid-19 death toll crosses 25,000 as fourth wave continues

NADRA may be allowed access to FBR database in bid to broaden tax base

Taliban inherit untapped $1trn trove of minerals

Taliban say Afghan resistance force 'besieged', but seek talks

Ordinance promulgated: Authority empowered to acquire, utilise govt assets

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters