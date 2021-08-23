Junaid Safdar, son of Maryam Nawaz, ties knot in London

Junaid Safdar, son of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz got married on Sunday to Ayesha Saif Khan in a private ceremony held in London.

Ayesha Saif Khan is the daughter of Saifur Rehman, former chairman of the Ehtesaab Bureau during former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's second tenure.

The nikkah ceremony took place in the Lanesborough, an extravagant hotel on the Hyde Park Corner in Knightsbridge. The event was attended by Safdar's grandfather, his uncle Hussain Nawaz, party member and former finance minister Ishaq Dar, and others.

The groom's parents, Maryam Nawaz and Muhammad Safdar, were unable to attend the wedding ceremony owing to their names currently on the Exit Control List. Maryam Nawaz had announced her future absence through a tweet earlier this month.

However, they were present during the ceremony via video call with their son. Maryam Nawaz also posted pictures of the ceremony on her Twitter and blessed the couple.

For his wedding, Junaid chose to wear a black suit with a bow tie, while the bride wore a beautiful lehenga by Indian designer Sabyasachi.

During the event, supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf protested outside the venue. The protesters chanted slogans and held placards while Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz supporters countered with drums, wedding celebrations and chanted slogans supporting their leader.