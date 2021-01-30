Bakhtawar gets married

KARACHI: The eldest daughter of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari, Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari got married to a UAE-based businessman Mahmood Choudhry on Friday.

Bakhtawar's Nikkah was held Friday, while the Barat is scheduled for tomorrow (January 30). Her wedding celebrations started on January 24 at Bilawal House with a Mehfil-e-Milad. During the nikah ceremony, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and his younger sister Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari received the guests, with the proud father Asif Ali Zardari also present on the occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021