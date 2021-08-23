Missing link of Ring Road: KP CM for speedy completion of tendering process

PESHAWAR: KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Sunday agreed to the revised design and PC-1 for the construction of missing link of Warsak Road to Nasir Bagh Ring Road and directed the quarters concerned to complete the tendering process of the said project as soon as possible.

He also directed the authorities concerned to complete all the necessary prerequisites for the ground breaking of the project by October this year. He issued these directives while chairing a meeting regarding the missing link of Ring Road held here the other day in Chief Minister's House, Peshawar.

Besides, Provincial Ministers Shaukat yousafzai, Taimur Saleem Jhagra and Ishtiaq Urmar, Special Assistants to CM Kamran Bangash and Riaz Khan, Member Provincial Assembly Asif Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Amjad Ali Khan, Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Mehsud and other concerned senior officials attended the meeting.

During briefing the meeting about salient features of the revised PC 1 and design of the project, it was told that the six lanes 8.7km long road would be constructed with an estimated cost of Rs.16,489 million.

It was further told that besides the 8.7km main road, construction of service roads, two flyovers, four bridges, one intersection and one under pass would were also part of the project.

The meeting agreed to the revised design and PC 1 of the project and quarters concerned were directed to get the said project approved from Provincial Development Working Party and to float tenders for the execution of the project so that civil work on the project could be initiated without any delay.

Talking on this occasion, the chief minister termed the project as of vital importance and said that the project, on completion would help resolve traffic issues of the city to a great deal besides providing quality transport facilities to the people of suburban areas. He added that in next phase the ring road would further be extended up-to Jamrud as well.

Mahmood Khan directed the quarters concerned to ensure all necessary steps for timely launching subsequent completion of the said project and made it clear that this project is one of the top most priority projects of the provincial government. He further directed the concerned authorities to closely monitor the construction activities on road side in order to prevent it from encroachments.

