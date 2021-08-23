ANL 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.95%)
CM apprised of 3-year performance of Child Protection Bureau

Recorder Report 23 Aug 2021

LAHORE: Special Coordinator to CM on Child Protection Sara Ahmad called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM's office and presented him three years performance report of the Child Protection Bureau. The Chief Minister said that the government is determined to safeguard the rights of the children. He said that not a single meeting of the board of the Child Protection Bureau took place in the last 12 years of previous regimes.

The incumbent government has turned the Bureau into a vibrant institute and its scope will be extended to every district of Punjab. He further stated that the Punjab government is providing all-out resources to the bureau to safeguard the rights of destitute and helpless children. Usman Buzdar directed to take indiscriminate action against the gangs involved in child beggary and said that children living in the child bureau are like our own children and no stone will be left unturned to safeguard their rights.

Usman Buzdar said that he will inaugurate the Faisalabad Child Protection Bureau during his visit to Faisalabad. He lauded the performance of Child Protection Bureau. Sara Ahmad apprised Usman Buzdar about the measures taken by the bureau to prevent the incident of torture and force beggary from the children.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

