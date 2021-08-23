ANL 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.95%)
ASC 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
ASL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.49%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.83%)
BYCO 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.64%)
FCCL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.92%)
FFBL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
FFL 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.82%)
FNEL 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
GGGL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.56%)
GGL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.03%)
HUMNL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.57%)
JSCL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.46%)
KAPCO 40.45 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.02%)
KEL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
MDTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
MLCF 46.55 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (7.01%)
NETSOL 153.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.59%)
PACE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PAEL 32.89 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.94%)
PIBTL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.32%)
PRL 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.57%)
PTC 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.64%)
SILK 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.11%)
SNGP 49.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
TELE 17.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TRG 164.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.45%)
UNITY 39.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.74%)
WTL 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.88%)
BR100 5,194 Increased By ▲ 68.26 (1.33%)
BR30 25,991 Increased By ▲ 383.5 (1.5%)
KSE100 47,600 Increased By ▲ 341.37 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,103 Increased By ▲ 170.76 (0.9%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,003
8024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,123,812
3,84224hr
7.13% positivity
Sindh
420,955
Punjab
380,844
Balochistan
31,845
Islamabad
96,390
KPK
157,148
Global growth worries bolster euro zone bond markets

Reuters 23 Aug 2021

LONDON: Euro zone bond yields dipped slightly on Friday, holding near recent multi-month lows due to nagging concerns about the economic growth outlook as the Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to rage worldwide.

Concern that the US Federal Reserve could be looking to pare back its bond-buying stimulus even as growth slows has also supported bonds this week.

Countries from Australia to Vietnam announced more drastic curbs and longer lockdowns for citizens on Friday, as authorities struggle to rein in Delta outbreaks.

"There's a lot of talk about supply disruptions from Asia because of Delta variant disruption," said Rabobank senior rates strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor.

"That idea that everything was going to get back to normal has faded and there's a perception that we could now be at restrained level of growth for some time."

Such views have supported demand for safe-haven bonds, with Germany's 10-year Bund yield a touch lower around -0.49% at 1414 GMT on Friday. It stuck close to a six-month low hit earlier this month at -0.52% and was set to end the week around 3 basis points (bps) lower.

Worries that growth may be peaking and expectations that the ECB would maintain a heavy dose of monetary stimulus following its recent monetary policy review pushed Bund yields in Germany, the euro zone benchmark, almost 26 bps lower in July.

With many euro zone policy makers absent for the summer break, regional bond markets were expected to take their steer from global events and in particular the debate on the Fed's next move.

The Fed will announce a plan in September to taper its asset purchases, likely starting in the first quarter of next year, according to a solid majority of economists polled by Reuters this month.

Across the euro area, most 10-year bond yields were little changed to slightly lower on the day.

