Thousands rally in London decrying Taliban takeover

LONDON: Thousands rallied in central London on Saturday to protest the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban and show solidarity with Afghans opposed to the new regime in Kabul.

Several thousand people descended on the centre of the British capital from lunchtime, massing in Hyde Park and marching down Whitehall past Downing Street, the residence and office of Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The UK leader has faced stinging criticism this week over his government's handling of the crisis in Afghanistan, as Britain, the United States and other Western allies struggle to evacuate their citizens and others from Kabul.

Protesters at the London event marched behind a banner reading "Talib has not changed", while others held signs bearing slogans like "stop killing Afghans" and "stop the oppression of Afghan women".