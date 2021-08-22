ANL 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.95%)
ASC 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
ASL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.49%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.83%)
BYCO 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.64%)
FCCL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.92%)
FFBL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
FFL 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.82%)
FNEL 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
GGGL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.56%)
GGL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.03%)
HUMNL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.57%)
JSCL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.46%)
KAPCO 40.45 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.02%)
KEL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
MDTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
MLCF 46.55 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (7.01%)
NETSOL 153.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.59%)
PACE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PAEL 32.89 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.94%)
PIBTL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.32%)
PRL 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.57%)
PTC 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.64%)
SILK 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.11%)
SNGP 49.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
TELE 17.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TRG 164.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.45%)
UNITY 39.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.74%)
WTL 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.88%)
BR100 5,194 Increased By ▲ 68.26 (1.33%)
BR30 25,991 Increased By ▲ 383.5 (1.5%)
KSE100 47,600 Increased By ▲ 341.37 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,103 Increased By ▲ 170.76 (0.9%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,848
6524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,119,970
3,08424hr
5.74% positivity
Sindh
418,478
Punjab
378,288
Balochistan
31,781
Islamabad
95,709
KPK
155,712
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Lawyers' bodies demand repeal of 19th Amendment

Recorder Report 22 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Lawyers' bodies Saturday demanded repealing 19th Constitutional Amendment and giving free hand to senior judges to make appointments in superior courts as per their will.

Adopting a resolution at all Pakistan Lawyers' Convention at Sindh High Court Bar Association, Pakistan Bar Council, Supreme Court Bar Association and other bar representatives of the provincial Bars demanded that Judicial Commission frame transparent and objective criteria and guidelines for the appointment of judges at all levels in conjunction with Bar and parliamentary committee and bring necessary amendments to the Judicial Commission rules.

The Bar councils and associations demanded that a permanent committee shall be constituted to represent the view of the Bars and until then the Judicial Commission strictly adhere to the seniority principles in the appointments to the apex court and from the district judiciary to high courts. The Bar representatives also resolved to file a petition in the Supreme Court challenging appointments made in violation of the seniority principles.

The lawyers' convention opposed ad hoc appointments in the Supreme Court and appointment of Chief Justice of Sindh High Court Ahmed Ali M Sheikh as an ad hoc judge in the SC against his consent. It urged that Justice Sheikh be appointed as permanent judge of the apex court for being the senior most CJ.

The convention questioned the powers of Chief Justices of superior courts with regard to fixation of cases and roster sittings and demanded that roster sittings must be regulated and controlled to promote trust in the institution and the relevant rules must be amended to ensure such power is devolved to a larger committee and follows some fixed parameters.

The lawyers' convention was of the view that unregulated power of the suo motu has replaced the objectivity of the judicial process with personal agendas and desires and demanded that rules be framed to govern suo motu cases that ensures that the bench that takes suo motu notice was not permitted to hear it and or confer a right of appeal to larger benches.

The bar leadership considered that it is duty of the Chief Justice of Pakistan to bring the judiciary together and promote amity and cordiality among judges. The bar leaders announced to observe complete strike on September 9 when the judicial commission of Pakistan meeting is scheduled to consider elevation of Lahore High Court's woman judge Justice Ayesha Malik to SC and hold a lawyers' convention at Islamabad.

Vice chairman PBC Khushdil Khan said that bar associations have decided to file petitions in the Supreme Court over the elevation criteria of the judges in superior courts. Supreme Court Bar Association President Abdul Lateef Afridi demanded that woman judges should be elevated in the Supreme Court but there shall be no compromised on the principal of seniority of judges.

Former SCBA President Hamid Khan demanded proportionate quota of judges from all provinces in the Supreme Court.

He criticized that judicial commission of Pakistan issued notification for appointment of SHC CJ Justice Sheikh as an ad-hoc judge despite lack of majority votes in the commission as one member of the commission gave conditional vote.

JCP member Akhtar Hussain said that criteria and guidelines shall be formulated for appointment and elevation of judges in the superior courts and principal of seniority must be adhered.

SHCBA President Salahuddin Ahmed said judiciary should exercise restrain while using its discretionary powers and discretion must be controlled. The representatives of all provincial bar councils and high court bar associations also spoke on the occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Supreme Court Sindh High Court Pakistan Bar Council apex court Judicial Commission rules Ahmed Ali M Sheikh

Lawyers' bodies demand repeal of 19th Amendment

Govt determined to increase agri output: SAPM

Trademark's fraudulent use a violation of competition law: CCP

Industrial consumer categories: KE to charge Rs12.96/unit rate

GM expands Chevrolet Bolt EV recall, adding $1bn in costs

PSO yet to take decision on LNG purchase

US tells citizens to avoid Kabul Airport

4,000 visas issued so far: Fawad

EU chief appeals to members: take in Afghan refugees

OIC to convene session today

Sustainable economic growth witnessed despite Covid-19 challenges: Tarin

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.