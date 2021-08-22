METRO joins govt's tree-plantation campaign

KARACHI: As part of its Independence Day celebrations, METRO Pakistan, being a socially responsible corporate organization, joined the Government of Pakistan's Green Pakistan initiative, the largest tree plantation campaign, by distributing tree saplings to its customers, in collaboration with The Trust School Lahore.

METRO Pakistan believes that such initial steps will grow into larger actions to help the nation's environmental issues. METRO Pakistan has already carried out similar drives to make Pakistan green in the past.

In addition, METRO participated in the Independence Day Women Sports Festival organized by the Lahore College for Women University with the office of the Deputy Commissioner Lahore, and distributed gifts bags among the participants. The players showcased their best skills in various sports including Cricket, Basketball, Volleyball, Handball, and Badminton.

The event was widely supported and attended by, among others, national players, the Provincial Ministers, and the Lahore administration.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021