JKT group's MPA meets Punjab CM

LAHORE: An MPA of Jahangir Tareen like-minded group Mohammad Amin Zulqarnain from PP-170, Lahore called on Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar here on Saturday and expressed gratitude to him for releasing development funds for his constituency.

During the meeting, political situation and other matters of mutual interest came under discussion.

The sources claimed that the CM vowed that the journey of public service will be continued under the leadership of PM Imran Khan. He said the opposition has no agenda for people adding their designs will not succeed and the conspirators will remain unsuccessful.

Amin Zulqarnain said on the occasion that CM Usman Buzdar has initiated various projects in Lahore, which would provide ease to the people upon completion.

The sources added that Punjab government spokesman Fayyazul Hassan Chohan is establishing contacts with the members of the Jahangir Khan Tareen (JKT) group to address their concerns. Fayyazul Hassan Chohan is trying to convince members of the 'estranged' PTI leader group to follow the party discipline.

On the other hand, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib said the government has taken hard decisions for improving economy, agriculture and industrial sectors.

"The Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaaf would fulfill promises made with the people during election campaign of 2018 and will complete it tenure," he said, adding: "Health Cards have been provided to the deserving people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab."

Farrukh Habib said the farming community has been given a special package to promote agriculture sector. In an interview to a TV channel, he said the people of low income group are being provided loan facility on easy mark up rate to build their houses.

