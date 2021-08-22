ANL 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.95%)
ASC 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
ASL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.49%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.83%)
BYCO 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.64%)
FCCL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.92%)
FFBL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
FFL 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.82%)
FNEL 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
GGGL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.56%)
GGL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.03%)
HUMNL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.57%)
JSCL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.46%)
KAPCO 40.45 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.02%)
KEL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
MDTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
MLCF 46.55 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (7.01%)
NETSOL 153.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.59%)
PACE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PAEL 32.89 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.94%)
PIBTL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.32%)
PRL 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.57%)
PTC 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.64%)
SILK 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.11%)
SNGP 49.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
TELE 17.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TRG 164.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.45%)
UNITY 39.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.74%)
WTL 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.88%)
BR100 5,194 Increased By ▲ 68.26 (1.33%)
BR30 25,991 Increased By ▲ 383.5 (1.5%)
KSE100 47,600 Increased By ▲ 341.37 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,103 Increased By ▲ 170.76 (0.9%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,848
6524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,119,970
3,08424hr
5.74% positivity
Sindh
418,478
Punjab
378,288
Balochistan
31,781
Islamabad
95,709
KPK
155,712
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

JKT group's MPA meets Punjab CM

Recorder Report 22 Aug 2021

LAHORE: An MPA of Jahangir Tareen like-minded group Mohammad Amin Zulqarnain from PP-170, Lahore called on Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar here on Saturday and expressed gratitude to him for releasing development funds for his constituency.

During the meeting, political situation and other matters of mutual interest came under discussion.

The sources claimed that the CM vowed that the journey of public service will be continued under the leadership of PM Imran Khan. He said the opposition has no agenda for people adding their designs will not succeed and the conspirators will remain unsuccessful.

Amin Zulqarnain said on the occasion that CM Usman Buzdar has initiated various projects in Lahore, which would provide ease to the people upon completion.

The sources added that Punjab government spokesman Fayyazul Hassan Chohan is establishing contacts with the members of the Jahangir Khan Tareen (JKT) group to address their concerns. Fayyazul Hassan Chohan is trying to convince members of the 'estranged' PTI leader group to follow the party discipline.

On the other hand, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib said the government has taken hard decisions for improving economy, agriculture and industrial sectors.

"The Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaaf would fulfill promises made with the people during election campaign of 2018 and will complete it tenure," he said, adding: "Health Cards have been provided to the deserving people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab."

Farrukh Habib said the farming community has been given a special package to promote agriculture sector. In an interview to a TV channel, he said the people of low income group are being provided loan facility on easy mark up rate to build their houses.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Usman Buzdar Imran Khan Mohammad Amin Zulqarnain JKT group's

JKT group's MPA meets Punjab CM

Govt determined to increase agri output: SAPM

Trademark's fraudulent use a violation of competition law: CCP

Industrial consumer categories: KE to charge Rs12.96/unit rate

GM expands Chevrolet Bolt EV recall, adding $1bn in costs

PSO yet to take decision on LNG purchase

US tells citizens to avoid Kabul Airport

4,000 visas issued so far: Fawad

EU chief appeals to members: take in Afghan refugees

OIC to convene session today

Sustainable economic growth witnessed despite Covid-19 challenges: Tarin

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.