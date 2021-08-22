ANL 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.95%)
ASC 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
ASL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.49%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.83%)
BYCO 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.64%)
FCCL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.92%)
FFBL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
FFL 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.82%)
FNEL 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
GGGL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.56%)
GGL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.03%)
HUMNL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.57%)
JSCL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.46%)
KAPCO 40.45 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.02%)
KEL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
MDTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
MLCF 46.55 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (7.01%)
NETSOL 153.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.59%)
PACE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PAEL 32.89 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.94%)
PIBTL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.32%)
PRL 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.57%)
PTC 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.64%)
SILK 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.11%)
SNGP 49.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
TELE 17.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TRG 164.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.45%)
UNITY 39.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.74%)
WTL 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.88%)
BR100 5,194 Increased By ▲ 68.26 (1.33%)
BR30 25,991 Increased By ▲ 383.5 (1.5%)
KSE100 47,600 Increased By ▲ 341.37 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,103 Increased By ▲ 170.76 (0.9%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,848
6524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,119,970
3,08424hr
5.74% positivity
Sindh
418,478
Punjab
378,288
Balochistan
31,781
Islamabad
95,709
KPK
155,712
Funds increase long position in sugar, coffee and cotton

Reuters 22 Aug 2021

NEW YORK: Speculators increased their net long position in futures of raw sugar, cotton and arabica coffee on ICE US in the week to Aug. 17, and switched from short to long net position in cocoa, the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.

Money managers and hedge funds added 6,129 contracts to their bullish bets in sugar to a total long of 201,522 lots as frosts last month in top producer Brazil are expected to further reduce the output this season.

The frosts in Brazil have also driven higher buying in arabica coffee futures, as fields in the largest producer and exporter also suffered from the unusual cold. Speculators raised their net long position in coffee by 1,543 contracts to 30,495 in the week to Aug. 17.

They also boosted a net long position in cotton futures by 8,936 contracts to 85,209 in the period. Cotton hit a seven-year high on Tuesday on concerns about production, but has since lost some of those gains.

Speculators have switched from short to long net position in cocoa, as expectations for better demand for the chocolate-making ingredient improved. Their long position in cocoa was at 10,087 contracts by Aug. 17. Commodities futures, however, went through a broad sell-off on Thursday and Friday after the Fed minutes indicating possible cuts on liquidity measures.

Coffee Sugar Cotton CFTC

