Automart: car prices in Karachi

Recorder Report 22 Aug 2021

KARACHI: The prices of different makes and models of cars prevailing in Karachi in the week ended Saturday (August 21, 2021).

===========================================================================
                                            Prices
Product Description                                    Fully
                                          Standard      A/C          Loaded
                                             Model     Model          Model
===========================================================================
SUZUKI
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Alto 660cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Alto VX                                    1,113,000/-                    -
Alto VXR                                   1,335,000/-                    -
Alto VXL                                   1,521,000/-                    -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
WAGONR-1000cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
WagonR VXR                                 1,530,000/-                    -
WagonR VXL                                 1,610,000/-                    -
WagonR AGS                                 1,760,000/-                    -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
CULTUS-1000cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Cultus VXR                                 1,655,000/-                    -
Cultus VXL                                 1,830,000/-                    -
Cultus Auto Gear Shift                     1,975,000/-                    -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
SWIFT-1300cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Swift DLX 1.3 Navigation                   1,972,000/-                    -
Swift DLX Automatic 1.3 Navigation         2,148,000/-                    -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
JIMNY-1600cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jimny GA MT                                4,490,000/-                    -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
VITARA-1600cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Vitara GLX 1.6                             6,346,000/-                    -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOLAN-800cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
VX Euro II                                 1,049,000/-                    -
Cargo Van Euro II                          1,075,000/-                    -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
RAVI Pickup-800cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Ravi Euro II                               1,034,000/-                    -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
TOYOTA
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Corolla Altis Grande 1.8
(Beige Interior)                           3,869,000/-                    -
Corolla Altis Grande CVT-i 1.8
(Black Interior)                           3,889,000/-                    -
Corolla Altis Automatic 1.6                3,249,000/-                    -
Corolla Altis CVT-i 1.8                    3,579,000/-                    -
Corolla Altis Manual 1.6                   3,109,000/-                    -
Toyota Yaris ATIV CVT 1.3                  2,669,000/-                    -
Toyota Yaris ATIV MT 1.3                   2,519,000/-                    -
Toyota Yaris ATIV X CVT 1.5                2,899,000/-                    -
Toyota Yaris ATIV X MT 1.5                 2,719,000/-                    -
Toyota Yaris GLI CVT 1.3                   2,589,000/-                    -
Toyota Yaris GLI MT 1.3                    2,409,000/-                    -
Fortuner 2.7 G                             7,649,000/-                    -
Fortuner 2.7 VVTi                          8,899,000/-                    -
Fortuner 2.8 Sigma 4                       9,269,000/-                    -
Hilux 4x2 S/C Deckless                     3,569,000/-                    -
Hilux 4x2 S/C Standard                     3,819,000/-                    -
Hilux 4x4 S/C Standard 2.8                 5,169,000/-                    -
Hilux E 2.8                                5,859,000/-                    -
Hilux REVO G 2.8                           6,429,000/-                    -
Hilux REVO G Automatic 2.8                 6,779,000/-                    -
Hilux REVO V Automatic 2.8                 7,379,000/-                    -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
HONDA
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Honda City 1.2L CVT                        2,799,000/-                    -
Honda City 1.2L M/T                        2,599,000/-                    -
Honda City 1.5L Aspire CVT                 3,174,000/-                    -
Honda City 1.5L Aspire M/T                 3,019,000/-                    -
Honda City 1.5L CVT                        2,899,000/-                    -
Civic 1.5 Rs Turbo                         4,564,000/-                    -
Civic 1.8 i-VTEC CVT                       3,614,000/-                    -
Civic Oriel 1.8 i-VTEC CVT                 3,864,000/-                    -
Accord 1.5L VTEC?Turbo                     1,999,000/-                    -
BR-V i-VTEC S                              3,374,000/-                    -
CR-V 2.0 CVT                               0,700,000/-                    -
1.3L & 1.5L (City, Aspire, BR-V, Civic Filer 50,000 OR 1.8L (Civic) 75,000.
===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Toyota Honda suzuki Automart car prices in Karachi

