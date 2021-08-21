Irteza Qureshi made DMD PARCO
21 Aug 2021
ISLAMABAD: Appointment of Irteza Qureshi as new Deputy Managing Director (DMD) of the Pak Arab Refinery Limited (PARCO) has been granted and he would assume the charge of his office during first week of September 2021.
As per details, the PARCO board has approved the appointment of Irteza Qureshi as next DMD of the company.He has currently been engaged with the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). However, Qureshi is likely to take charge of the DMD PARCO during the first week of September 2021.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth in Pulwama
Irteza Qureshi made DMD PARCO
Biden vows to 'mobilise every resource' to evacuate Americans, Afghan allies
Two children killed, three injured in Gwadar suicide blast
Better economic policies will pave way for investment: Tarin
Schools across Sindh to remain closed for one more week: Sindh CM
Asim Iftikhar Ahmad replaces Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri as MOFA Spokesperson
Cement and steel stocks lead rally as KSE-100 gains 341 points
Children at 'extremely high-risk' to climate change in Pakistan: UNICEF
Three killed, Chinese hurt in Gwadar blast
Afghanistan GDP may slump 20% after Taliban takeover: Fitch Solutions
Read more stories
Comments