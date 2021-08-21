ANL 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.95%)
Irteza Qureshi made DMD PARCO

Recorder Report 21 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: Appointment of Irteza Qureshi as new Deputy Managing Director (DMD) of the Pak Arab Refinery Limited (PARCO) has been granted and he would assume the charge of his office during first week of September 2021.

As per details, the PARCO board has approved the appointment of Irteza Qureshi as next DMD of the company.He has currently been engaged with the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). However, Qureshi is likely to take charge of the DMD PARCO during the first week of September 2021.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

OGDCL PARCO Irteza Qureshi DMD Deputy Managing Director Pak Arab Refinery Limited

