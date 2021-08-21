ANL 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.95%)
ASC 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
ASL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.49%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.83%)
BYCO 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.64%)
FCCL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.92%)
FFBL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
FFL 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.82%)
FNEL 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
GGGL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.56%)
GGL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.03%)
HUMNL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.57%)
JSCL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.46%)
KAPCO 40.45 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.02%)
KEL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
MDTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
MLCF 46.55 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (7.01%)
NETSOL 153.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.59%)
PACE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PAEL 32.89 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.94%)
PIBTL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.32%)
PRL 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.57%)
PTC 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.64%)
SILK 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.11%)
SNGP 49.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
TELE 17.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TRG 164.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.45%)
UNITY 39.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.74%)
WTL 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.88%)
BR100 5,194 Increased By ▲ 68.26 (1.33%)
BR30 25,991 Increased By ▲ 383.5 (1.5%)
KSE100 47,600 Increased By ▲ 341.37 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,103 Increased By ▲ 170.76 (0.9%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,783
7024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,116,886
3,23924hr
6.23% positivity
Sindh
417,439
Punjab
377,208
Balochistan
31,755
Islamabad
95,491
KPK
155,153
Pakistan

Hot, humid weather likely

Recorder Report 21 Aug 2021

KARACHI: The weekend weather is likely to remain mainly hot and humid across the country's plains, the Met Office said on Friday.

However, it said, rain, wind, and thunderstorms with isolated heavy falls is expected in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad and upper and central Punjab.

"Weak monsoon currents are penetrating upper parts of the country . A westerly wave is also present over upper parts of the country," the Met said.

Hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country during the last 24 hours.

The country's most sizzled areas were Sibbi and Bhakkar where temperature remained 44 degrees Celsius and 43 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Isolated rainfall reported in upper Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Lahore and Potohar region including Islamabad.

Maximum of the rainfall was gauged in Lahore (Gulshan Ravi 49 mm, Johar Town 38 mm, Tajpura 33 mm, Lakshmi Chowk 30 mm, Upper Mall, Wasa Head Office, Shahi Qila 27 mm, each, Chowk NaKhuda 25 mm, Mughalpura 24 mm, Samanabad 22 mm, Iqbal Town 21 mm, City 16 mm, Jail Road 13 mm, Farooqabad 12 mm and Nishtar Town 10 mm, Chirat 19 mm, Malam Jabba and Islamabad Golra 14 mm, each, Dupatta 9 mm, Sialkot 8 mm, Pattan 7 mm, Gujranwala and Barkhan 6 mm, each.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

met office weather forecast hot weather

