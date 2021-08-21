Hot, humid weather likely

KARACHI: The weekend weather is likely to remain mainly hot and humid across the country's plains, the Met Office said on Friday.

However, it said, rain, wind, and thunderstorms with isolated heavy falls is expected in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad and upper and central Punjab.

"Weak monsoon currents are penetrating upper parts of the country . A westerly wave is also present over upper parts of the country," the Met said.

Hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country during the last 24 hours.

The country's most sizzled areas were Sibbi and Bhakkar where temperature remained 44 degrees Celsius and 43 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Isolated rainfall reported in upper Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Lahore and Potohar region including Islamabad.

Maximum of the rainfall was gauged in Lahore (Gulshan Ravi 49 mm, Johar Town 38 mm, Tajpura 33 mm, Lakshmi Chowk 30 mm, Upper Mall, Wasa Head Office, Shahi Qila 27 mm, each, Chowk NaKhuda 25 mm, Mughalpura 24 mm, Samanabad 22 mm, Iqbal Town 21 mm, City 16 mm, Jail Road 13 mm, Farooqabad 12 mm and Nishtar Town 10 mm, Chirat 19 mm, Malam Jabba and Islamabad Golra 14 mm, each, Dupatta 9 mm, Sialkot 8 mm, Pattan 7 mm, Gujranwala and Barkhan 6 mm, each.

