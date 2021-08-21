Markets
LME official prices
LONDON: The following were Thursday official prices....
21 Aug 2021
LONDON: The following were Thursday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 2270.00 2544.00 8775.50 2491.00 18476.00 32735.00 2939.50 2300.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement 2270.00 2544.00 8775.50 2491.00 18476.00 32735.00 2939.50 2300.00
3-months Buyer 2270.00 2532.00 8783.50 2278.50 18450.00 32222.00 2932.50 2275.00
3-months Seller 2270.00 2532.00 8783.50 2278.50 18450.00 32222.00 2932.50 2275.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 30062.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 30062.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.