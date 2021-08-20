ANL 28.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
ASC 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.16%)
ASL 25.08 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3%)
BOP 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
BYCO 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.48%)
FCCL 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.1%)
FFBL 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
FFL 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.85%)
FNEL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.86%)
GGGL 25.38 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.89%)
GGL 46.40 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (3.69%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
JSCL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.3%)
KAPCO 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.88%)
KEL 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MDTL 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
MLCF 44.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.76%)
NETSOL 153.55 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (0.95%)
PACE 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
PAEL 32.44 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.53%)
PIBTL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
POWER 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.95%)
PRL 23.12 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.72%)
PTC 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.11%)
SNGP 50.16 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.82%)
TELE 17.72 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.14%)
TRG 165.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.24%)
UNITY 39.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.36%)
WTL 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
BR100 5,177 Increased By ▲ 51.02 (1%)
BR30 25,876 Increased By ▲ 267.96 (1.05%)
KSE100 47,517 Increased By ▲ 259 (0.55%)
KSE30 19,059 Increased By ▲ 126.71 (0.67%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,783
7024hr
Pakistan Cases
17,115,272
3,23924hr
6.23% positivity
Sindh
417,439
Punjab
377,208
Balochistan
31,755
Islamabad
95,491
KPK
155,153
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China shares fall on lingering growth concerns; tech weighs on Hong Kong

  • In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index dropped 1.7% to 25,425.28. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 1.8% to 8,984.90
Reuters 20 Aug 2021

China shares fell on Thursday, as a gloomy economic outlook soured investor sentiment, while tech stocks led declines in Hong Kong.

** The CSI300 index fell 0.7% to 4,858.45 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.7% to 3,460.38.

** In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index dropped 1.7% to 25,425.28. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 1.8% to 8,984.90.

** Resource-related stocks declined, with the sub-index losing 1.3%. The energy sub-index fell 2% and the coal sub-index slumped 2.3%.

** Financial chips retreated following yesterday's gain, with the banking and brokerage sub-indexes .CSI399975> down 2.2% and 1.6%, respectively.

** The semiconductor sub-index rose 3.1%, and an index tracking new energy vehicles went up 2.5%.

** The tech-heavy STAR market rose 2.5% on the day.

** Defence sub-index extended its gains amid rising geo-political tensions and was up 2.2%.

**In Hong Kong, tech stocks dragged the city's Hang Seng Index.

** Chinese tech giant Alibaba fell 3.9% to record low of HK$165, in its seventh straight session of losses.

** China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology on Wednesday rebuked 43 apps for breaking data transfer rules.

** The list included an e-reading app owned by Alibaba Group, Tencent's WeChat, as well as others managed by travel giant Trip.com, and video streamer iQiyi.

** Food-delivery giant Meituan plunged 5.2%, the second biggest decliner on Hang Seng.

** Tencent was down 1%, after rising as much as 3.3% earlier, after its second-quarter profit beat forecasts.

** The internet industry should brace for more regulations and uncertainty, and Beijing ultimately wanted to forge a long-term sustainable path for the sector, Tencent said in a call after the company's results.

** Financial stocks fell in Hong Kong, with the financials sub-index down 1.9%.

** A sub-index tracking energy went down 2.8%, while the property sub-index lost 2.1%.

China stock asia stock EU stocks

China shares fall on lingering growth concerns; tech weighs on Hong Kong

Pakistan's active Covid-19 cases jump to 89,673, highest since May

Taliban revenge fears grow in Afghanistan: report

Facebook unveils curbs for Taliban-seized Afghanistan

China passes tough new online privacy law

Pakistan to become more self-reliant in handset production: Fitch

ADB approves $235-million loan to upgrade section of Pakistan's national highway

US probing Moderna vaccine for higher heart inflammation risk: Washington Post

Pakistan ambassador to Afghanistan meets Hamid Karzai, Abdullah Abdullah

Fertilizer industry input-output GST mismatch: Amendment to Finance Act can help resolve issue

Capital market boost: FBR shares its input with CMGWG

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters