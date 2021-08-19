ANL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.83%)
ASC 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.27%)
ASL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
BOP 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
BYCO 9.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.47%)
FFL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.19%)
FNEL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
GGGL 24.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.95%)
GGL 44.75 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.52%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
JSCL 21.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.27%)
KAPCO 39.65 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.42%)
KEL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
MDTL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
MLCF 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.64%)
NETSOL 152.10 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (1.41%)
PACE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
PAEL 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.67%)
PIBTL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.6%)
POWER 8.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.41%)
PTC 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
SILK 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.27%)
SNGP 49.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.53%)
TELE 17.52 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.33%)
TRG 164.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.06%)
UNITY 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.19%)
WTL 3.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,126 Increased By ▲ 57.85 (1.14%)
BR30 25,608 Increased By ▲ 304.28 (1.2%)
KSE100 47,258 Increased By ▲ 345.66 (0.74%)
KSE30 18,932 Increased By ▲ 150.11 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,713
7424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,113,647
4,37324hr
7.86% positivity
Sindh
416,230
Punjab
376,252
Balochistan
31,726
Islamabad
95,196
KPK
154,606
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Euro zone bond yields dip after "mixed bag" of Fed minutes

  • But minutes from the Federal Reserve's July meeting showed that policymakers in the United States felt the employment benchmark for decreasing support for the economy could be reached this year
Reuters 19 Aug 2021

LONDON: Euro zone government bond yields dropped across the board on Thursday, tracking U.S. Treasuries, after minutes from a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting showed that the conditions necessary to order a slow down of its asset purchases had yet to be met.

But minutes from the Federal Reserve's July meeting showed that policymakers in the United States felt the employment benchmark for decreasing support for the economy could be reached this year.

The U.S. central bank is largely expected to begin tapering its asset purchases in the coming months, pushing the dollar to its highest level in months. Investors are trying to price in the exact timing and pace of the removal of monetary stimulus.

"The FOMC minutes were a mixed bag, but apparently somewhat less hawkish than markets had feared," analysts at RBC Capital Markets said in a note.

While inflation in the United States is above target, the Fed's stance that the maximum-employment goal had not yet been met suggests the timeframe for a tapering announcement is very unlikely to come at the September meeting, the analysts added.

Investors are watching for any signs the Fed will start to taper bond purchases and end the extraordinary stimulus put in place to combat the economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis.

U.S. Treasury yields fell 4 basis points in European trade to 1.233%, pulling other major government bond yields across the world lower.

Euro zone bond yields dropped across the board, with German 10-year bond yields, the benchmark for the bloc, falling a basis point to -0.49%, within touching distance of a six-month low of -0.524% hit earlier this month.

Longer-dated Bund yields dropped even more, with 30-year borrowing costs dipping 2 bps to a two-week low of -0.054%.

Other high-grade debt such as Dutch and Austrian government bonds also saw yields dip towards recent lows.,

Also on Thursday, France sold seven billion euros of short-dated conventional bonds and nearly 1 billion euros of inflation-linked bonds in a strongly oversubscribed auction process.

eurozone Eurobond

Euro zone bond yields dip after "mixed bag" of Fed minutes

Biden says Taliban must decide if they want international recognition

Oil refining policy may be approved by CCoE on Friday

Taliban urge Afghans to leave Kabul airport after days of deadly chaos

Pakistan ambassador to Afghanistan meets Hamid Karzai, Abdullah Abdullah

After resumption of operations, PIA's first flight from Kabul reaches Islamabad

Federal, provincial employees: Secretaries’ committee unhappy over disparity in pays

Taliban fight trust deficit with PR blitz

FCA for July: CPPA-G seeks Rs1.47-per-unit hike in Discos’ tariffs

FBR under cyberattack—I: Wake-up call

China, Pakistan appear to be on the same page

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters