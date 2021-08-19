Pak ambassador returns to Kabul

ISLAMABAD: Days after Taliban took over control of Kabul, Pakistan’s ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmed Khan returned to Kabul on Wednesday.

Talking to reporters here, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed confirmed that the ambassador left for Kabul by road via the Torkham border.

Khan had returned to Pakistan on July 19, a day after the government of former president Ashraf Ghani called back its mission following the alleged kidnapping of the daughter of Afghanistan ambassador to Pakistan.

“The situation along with our borders is normal, even our ambassador today went back to Kabul by road via Torkham,” said the minister.

