At least 3 killed, 50 injured in explosion during Ashura procession in Bahawalnagar

At least three people were killed, and 50 others injured after an explosion targeted an Ashura procession in Bahawalnagar on Thursday, reported various media outlets including Bloomberg and TRT World.

City police officer Mohammad Asad and Shia leader Khawar Shafqat confirmed the explosion. Witnesses said tensions are now high in the city, located roughly a little over 250 kilometres away from the provincial capital Lahore, with people protesting the attack and demanding retribution, according to Associated Press (AP).

Shafqat said the explosion went off while the procession was passing through a congested neighbourhood. He condemned the attack and urged the government to further step up security at such processions, which are ongoing in other parts of the country as well.

Communications in the area were also difficult, as authorities had suspended mobile phone service across the country a day ago ahead of Ashura. Cellular services were suspended as part of the government's security arrangements.

Videos circulating on social media showed police and ambulances rushing towards the site of the incident. They also showed wounded citizens waiting for help by the side of the road.

Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the ruling party, and former special assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari condemned the attack.

"Extremely disturbing news of the attack on peaceful Ashura procession in Bahawalnagar. What they don’t understand is that Hussainis wear black and leave their homes to be martyrs, and this attack only shows Yazidis are still around," he said in a Twitter post.

Punjab chief minister's focal person for digital media, Azhar Mashwani, also said the Counter Terrorism Department had been directed to submit a report after completion of their probe.

Youm-e-Ashura, the 10th of Muharram, is being currently observed across Pakistan to pay homage to the supreme sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions in Karbala.

Ashura today

In this regard, elaborate security arrangements were made by law-enforcing agencies.

The Punjab government on Tuesday had also decided to impose Section 144 for 9th and 10th Muharram, and ban pillion riding and cellular services in limited areas across Punjab.

More to follow