ANL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.83%)
ASC 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.27%)
ASL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
BOP 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
BYCO 9.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.47%)
FFL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.19%)
FNEL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
GGGL 24.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.95%)
GGL 44.75 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.52%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
JSCL 21.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.27%)
KAPCO 39.65 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.42%)
KEL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
MDTL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
MLCF 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.64%)
NETSOL 152.10 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (1.41%)
PACE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
PAEL 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.67%)
PIBTL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.6%)
POWER 8.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.41%)
PTC 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
SILK 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.27%)
SNGP 49.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.53%)
TELE 17.52 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.33%)
TRG 164.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.06%)
UNITY 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.19%)
WTL 3.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,126 Increased By ▲ 57.85 (1.14%)
BR30 25,608 Increased By ▲ 304.28 (1.2%)
KSE100 47,258 Increased By ▲ 345.66 (0.74%)
KSE30 18,932 Increased By ▲ 150.11 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,639
6624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,109,274
3,97424hr
6.92% positivity
Sindh
414,850
Punjab
374,916
Balochistan
31,686
Islamabad
94,714
KPK
153,836
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

US employment growth through March revised modestly lower

Reuters 19 Aug 2021

WASHINGTON: The US economy likely created 166,000 fewer jobs in the 12 months through March than previously estimated, the Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Wednesday.

The reading is a preliminary estimate of the BLS’ annual “benchmark” revision to the closely watched payrolls data. The leisure and hospitality sector, which was hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, accounted for the bulk of the revision, with employment growth revised down by 597,000 or 4.6%.

Leisure and hospitality employment is 1.7 million below its peak in February 2020, though the industry has led the labor market recovery from the pandemic.

“It is somewhat ambiguous what this means for future employment in this sector beyond March 2021,” said Daniel Silver, an economist at JPMorgan in New York.

“This could suggest that more jobs need to be added to return closer to pre-pandemic levels but also that the pandemic-related hit to that sector was more severe and or longer-lasting than previously reported.”

US economy accelerates in first quarter; jobless claims edge lower

But the transportation and warehousing sector added 247,900 more jobs than previously thought, while professional and business services payrolls were revised up by 214,000. Government employment was raised by 255,000 jobs.

Once a year, the BLS compares its non-farm payrolls data, based on monthly surveys of a sample of employers, with a much more complete database of unemployment insurance tax records.

A final benchmark revision will be released in February along with the BLS’ report on employment for January. Government statisticians will use the final benchmark count to revise payroll data for months both prior to and after March.

US economy JPMorgan COVID labor market Covid pandemic

US employment growth through March revised modestly lower

GST assessment not allowed without audit: ATIR

Ashura today

Biden admin freezes billions in Afghan reserves

Soldier martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists: ISPR

Assault on woman ‘TikToker’: PM speaks to IG Punjab

Stranded Pakistanis: PIA resumes Kabul flight operations

‘Taliban meet Karzai, Abdullah’

Ashraf Ghani resurfaces in UAE

Taliban face critical need for international aid

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters