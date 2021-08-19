PPP severely criticises PTI’s ongoing tenure

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian (PPP-P) Spokesperson Shazia Marri Wednesday termed the last three years of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for masses a torment.

The PPP-P spokesperson said that during Imran Khan’s government, people faced highly painful inflation, unemployment and political victimisation.

Commenting over the completion of the PTI government’s three years, she said during the regime of Imran Khan, prices of medicines were skyrocketed.

The PPP-P spokesperson said the Tabahi Sarkar (Ruinous Government) had laid off more than 10 million people in its last three years in power.

She said that the PTI government had snatched the roof of the house from millions of people and vice versa benefited its financial facilitators by creating a wheat and sugar crisis.