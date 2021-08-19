US MIDDAY: Gold eases as investors brace for US Fed minutes

NEW YORK: Gold inched lower on Wednesday as investors awaited cues on tapering from the US Federal Reserve’s July meeting minutes and a firm dollar limited any safe haven inflows into bullion in response to the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant.

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,781.52 per ounce by 1:44 pm EDT (1744 GMT), after hitting its highest since Aug. 6 at $1,795.25 on Tuesday. US gold futures settled down 0.2% at $1,784.4 per ounce.

“Concerns about the Delta variants spreading across the globe is obviously a little bit of a driver for gold.