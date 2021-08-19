T-Mobile says 40 million affected by data breach

NEW YORK: T-Mobile said Wednesday that hackers may have obtained sensitive personal information on more than 40 million current and past customers of the US wireless carrier.

The stolen data included social security and driver’s license numbers, which could be used for identity theft, T-Mobile acknowledged while indicating that no passwords or financial information was accessed.

“Our preliminary analysis is that approximately 7.8 million current T-Mobile postpaid customer accounts’ information appears to be contained in the stolen files, as well as just over 40 million records of former or prospective customers who had previously applied for credit with T-Mobile,” a company statement said.