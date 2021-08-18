ICT & AAA Associates launch Tree Plantation Drive

ISLAMABAD: AAA Associates, a leading group of companies, strives to partake in the 'Monsoon Plantation Drive', envisioned by the Prime Minister Imran Khan this year. AAA launches, 'Tree Plantation Drive' by planting 1 lac trees in accordance with the Prime Minister's call for awareness and action. The organization believes that we need to restore the forest cover to eradicate pollution, fight carbon emissions, prevent flooding and overcome global warming.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021