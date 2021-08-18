Murad rejects unified curriculum of Center

HYDERABAD: The Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the curriculum in Sindh was good enough and the federal government’s unified educational curriculum across the country was not acceptable, adding the federal government had not taken Sindh province into confidence in this regard.

He said that the announced unified curriculum was the curriculum of ruling party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). He said that discussion had been going on with the Federation in this regard for a long time. “We think that every region has its own system while some things may be the similar. We are striving to provide better education to the children of Sindh, based on our experiences,” he added.

He was talking to media after offering condolences to the PPP District Sujawal President and MPA Muhammad Ali Malkani on the sad demise of his mother at village Raj Malik and to the family of PPP District Information Secretary Sujawal Suraj Sujawali and after calling on former Provincial Minister Ghulam Qadir Malkani.

To a question about water shortage, the Sindh Chief Minister said that the Water Accord was not being implemented by the Federation, and the Sindh government had taken a firm stand on the issue of water distribution.

He said that water was being released into the Chashma-Jhelum Link and Taunsa Panjnad canals. He said had canals were closed we would not have faced such scarcity of water in Sindh.

He said that due to late arrival of water in Indus River, the districts of tail-end region including Thatta, Sujawal, Badin and Dadu suffered a loss. He said that a letter had already been written to the federal government in this regard, asking it to provide water to Sindh. He hoped that the federal government and Indus River System Authority (Irsa) would also consider Sindh as a part of Pakistan and would not deprive the people of Sindh from water.

To another question, Murad Ali Shah said that after the current situation in Afghanistan, threats were received regarding law and order situation on the Independence Day and Muharram, adding all-out steps had already been taken to deal with these threats.

He termed the incident of grenade attack on a truck at Mowach Goth a cowardly act in which innocent children and women were killed.

He said that the government was making every effort to ensure that such incidents do not take place during the Ashura and in future, as well.

Provincial Ministers Imtiaz Sheikh, Shabir Bijarani, Mukesh Chawla, Manzoor Wassan, Special Assistant Sadiq Ali Memon, MPA Syed Riaz Shah Shirazi, former District Nazim Syed Shafqat Hussain Shah Shirazi and others were also present.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021