KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (August 17, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 295,219,717 146,938,667 13,397,902,577 6,058,331,751 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 779,950,887 (896,800,483) (116,849,595) Local Individuals 11,510,082,867 (11,649,507,811) (139,424,943) Local Corporates 4,369,523,964 (4,113,249,425) 256,274,538 ===============================================================================

