NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
18 Aug 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (August 17, 2021).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
295,219,717 146,938,667 13,397,902,577 6,058,331,751
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 779,950,887 (896,800,483) (116,849,595)
Local Individuals 11,510,082,867 (11,649,507,811) (139,424,943)
Local Corporates 4,369,523,964 (4,113,249,425) 256,274,538
===============================================================================
