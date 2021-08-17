ANL 27.86 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.49%)
ASC 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.17%)
ASL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
BOP 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
BYCO 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
FCCL 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
FFBL 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.87%)
FFL 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.71%)
FNEL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
GGGL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.86%)
GGL 44.21 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.28%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.16%)
JSCL 21.59 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.36%)
KAPCO 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.68%)
KEL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.53%)
MDTL 3.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 43.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.49%)
NETSOL 152.70 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (1.81%)
PACE 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.44%)
PAEL 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (3.15%)
PIBTL 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.93%)
POWER 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
PRL 22.28 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.36%)
PTC 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.22%)
SILK 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.57%)
SNGP 49.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.53%)
TELE 17.43 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.81%)
TRG 166.11 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (0.83%)
UNITY 39.31 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.1%)
WTL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.59%)
BR100 5,115 Increased By ▲ 46.44 (0.92%)
BR30 25,581 Increased By ▲ 277.18 (1.1%)
KSE100 47,182 Increased By ▲ 269.57 (0.57%)
KSE30 18,904 Increased By ▲ 122.12 (0.65%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,573
9524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,105,300
3,22124hr
6.69% positivity
Sindh
413,379
Punjab
373,718
Balochistan
31,632
Islamabad
94,402
KPK
153,134
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Safe-haven currencies supported on signs on weakening economic sentiment

  • The dollar eased to 109.24 yen, having lost about 1% over the past two sessions while the euro slipped to as low as 128.50 yen, touching its lowest level since late March
Reuters 17 Aug 2021

TOKYO: Safe-haven currencies such as the yen held firm against riskier currencies on Tuesday as disappointing economic data from China, the spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus and political tension in Afghanistan weighed on risk appetite.

The dollar eased to 109.24 yen, having lost about 1% over the past two sessions while the euro slipped to as low as 128.50 yen, touching its lowest level since late March.

The Swiss franc also held on to latest gains at 0.9124 franc per dollar. On the euro, it stood at 1.0745 franc to the euro, staying near its nine-month high of 1.0720 set earlier this month.

The US dollar, which is also often seen as the ultimate safe-haven currency, held firm against many other rivals, including the euro and commodity-linked currencies.

Dollar languishes near one-week low after consumer sentiment blow

The euro changed hands at $1.1785.

"The moves seem to reflect a deteriorating in market sentiment. You could say the impact of Delta variant is behind this," said Yukio Ishizuki, senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.

The New York Federal Reserve said on Monday its barometer of manufacturing business activity in New York State declined more than expected in August after growing at a record-setting pace in the month before.

That came after the University of Michigan's survey on Friday showing US consumer sentiment dropped sharply in early August to its lowest level in a decade.

In China, data published on Monday showed July retail sales, industrial production and fixed asset investment were all weaker than expected as the latest COVID-19 outbreak weighed on the world's second-biggest economy.

Investors' risk mood was also curtailed by developments in Afghanistan after the Taliban seized the capital, though direct impacts on markets have been limited so far, traders said.

Data on US retail sales and industrial output due later on Tuesday is the next biggest focus for the market.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will be speaking on Tuesday to educators, though, given the audience, many analysts expect him to stay away from monetary policy, opting to speak on the issue next week at a central bank symposium in Jackson Hole.

The risk-sensitive Australian dollar stood at $0.7333 , near the low end of its narrow trading range around $0.73-74.

The immediate focus is on the Reserve Bank of Australia's policy meeting minutes due later on Tuesday.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin trading at $46,133, not far from Saturday's three-month high of $48,190. Ether stood at $3,190.

Euro Yuan Yen China stocks Dollar

Safe-haven currencies supported on signs on weakening economic sentiment

Export-oriented sectors: ECC approves continuation of gas, power subsidy

Ministries told to expedite import of wheat, sugar

Ex-mill value of white crystalline sugar fixed at Rs72.22/kg

Steel Corp: Divestment of stakes to be approved

Pakistan to remain closely engaged with US: FM Qureshi tells Blinken

'Peace in Afghanistan to augur well for Pakistan'

After waiver, collection under Petroleum Levy to suffer Rs100bn shortfall

Pakistan reports less than 4,000 cases for third straight day

POS service fee: T-1 retailers to collect Re1 per invoice: FBR

From US withdrawal to fall of Kabul: NSC takes stock of situation

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters