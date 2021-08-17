ANL 27.86 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.49%)
ASC 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.17%)
ASL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
BOP 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
BYCO 9.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
FFBL 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.87%)
FFL 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.71%)
FNEL 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
GGGL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.07%)
GGL 44.21 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.28%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.16%)
JSCL 21.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.17%)
KAPCO 38.59 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.65%)
KEL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.53%)
MDTL 3.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 43.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.51%)
NETSOL 152.52 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (1.69%)
PACE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
PAEL 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (3.15%)
PIBTL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.22%)
POWER 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
PRL 22.28 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.36%)
PTC 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.22%)
SILK 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.14%)
SNGP 49.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.53%)
TELE 17.42 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.75%)
TRG 166.11 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (0.83%)
UNITY 39.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.21%)
WTL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.59%)
BR100 5,115 Increased By ▲ 46.97 (0.93%)
BR30 25,584 Increased By ▲ 280.66 (1.11%)
KSE100 47,182 Increased By ▲ 269.4 (0.57%)
KSE30 18,904 Increased By ▲ 121.83 (0.65%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,573
9524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,105,300
3,22124hr
6.69% positivity
Sindh
413,379
Punjab
373,718
Balochistan
31,632
Islamabad
94,402
KPK
153,134
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia shares dip on weak corporate earnings, COVID-19 jitters

  • The S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.6% to 7,539.60 points by 1247 GMT to mark its worst day since July 28. The benchmark snapped a four-day winning streak to close 0.6% lower on Monday
Reuters 17 Aug 2021

Australian shares fell on Tuesday, hurt by a drop in electrical appliance maker Breville and property listings firm Domain Holdings following downbeat financial updates, while an increase in COVID-19 infections kept a lid on risk sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.6% to 7,539.60 points by 1247 GMT to mark its worst day since July 28. The benchmark snapped a four-day winning streak to close 0.6% lower on Monday.

Sydney, which is the epicentre of Australia's third COVID-19 wave, has witnessed a steady rise in infections and threatens to push the country's A$2 trillion ($1.47 trillion) economy into its second recession in as many years.

Breville Group was the biggest loser on the benchmark, falling as much as 8% to its lowest level in about a month, after its annual profit missed analysts' estimates.

Australian shares snap 4-day winning streak as lockdowns, dour earnings weigh

Shares of Domain Holdings Australia gave up as much as 4.1% despite solid annual results, as it forecast costs to rise in fiscal 2022.

Miners lost over 1% and were on track for a third consecutive session of declines after iron ore and copper prices fell following glum economic data from China.

Financials were down as much as 1.4% and hit their lowest level in a week, with the "big four" banks losing between 0.3% and 1.8%.

Westpac, the No.2 lender, said it would consider returning capital to shareholders with its full-year results but did not disclose a profit for the third quarter.

Bucking the trend, gold stocks rose 0.5%, helped by firmer bullion prices.

Alkane Resources and Regis Resources led gains on the subindex as they added 4.8% and 0.8%, respectively.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 rose 0.5% to 12,789.58 points.

Electricity retailer Mercury NZ was the biggest gainer, adding 2.5% after it forecast higher core earnings for fiscal 2022.

Australian shares S&P/ASX 200 Westpac Breville Group

Australia shares dip on weak corporate earnings, COVID-19 jitters

Export-oriented sectors: ECC approves continuation of gas, power subsidy

Ministries told to expedite import of wheat, sugar

Ex-mill value of white crystalline sugar fixed at Rs72.22/kg

Steel Corp: Divestment of stakes to be approved

Pakistan to remain closely engaged with US: FM Qureshi tells Blinken

'Peace in Afghanistan to augur well for Pakistan'

After waiver, collection under Petroleum Levy to suffer Rs100bn shortfall

Pakistan reports less than 4,000 cases for third straight day

POS service fee: T-1 retailers to collect Re1 per invoice: FBR

From US withdrawal to fall of Kabul: NSC takes stock of situation

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters