Pakistan to remain closely engaged with US: FM Qureshi tells Blinken

Pakistan has said that it will remain closely engaged with the US and other international partners in promoting efforts in support of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.

In a statement released on Tuesday (today), the Foreign Office (FO) said that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had received a telephone call from US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken.

During the call, both leaders discussed the rapidly changing situation in Afghanistan. The FM noted the significant change in the situation in Afghanistan within a short span and the avoidance of violence.

He stressed the importance of inclusive political settlement as the best way forward, the FO added.

"The Foreign Minister underlined that Pakistan would remain closely engaged with the US and other international partners in promoting efforts in support of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan," the ministry said.

"He stressed that continued US economic engagement with Afghanistan was of crucial importance as well."

Qureshi also apprised the US secretary of Pakistan's efforts to facilitate the evacuation of personnel and staff of diplomatic missions, international organizations, and others from Afghanistan as thousands of people try to escape Kabul and the rule of the Taliban.

Blinken and Qureshi also discussed bilateral relations and agreed to remain in close contact to promote the shared objectives.

Qureshi also underscored Pakistan’s commitment to forging a broad-based, long-term and sustainable relationship with the US that was anchored in peace, deeper economic cooperation, and regional connectivity.

On Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) which was attended by senior cabinet members and services chiefs.

“The participants were briefed on latest developments in Afghanistan and their possible impact on Pakistan and the region. The overall security situation in the region was also discussed,” said a statement issued after the meeting.

"The participants reiterated that Pakistan remains committed to an inclusive political settlement as the way forward representing all Afghan ethnic groups. It was reaffirmed that Pakistan would continue to work with the international community and all Afghan stakeholders to facilitate an inclusive political settlement in the country."

The NSC called on all parties in Afghanistan to respect the rule of law, protect the fundamental human rights of all Afghans, and ensure that Afghan soil is not used by any terrorist organization or group against any country.