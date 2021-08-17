ANL 27.86 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.49%)
ASC 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.17%)
ASL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
BOP 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
BYCO 9.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
FFBL 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.87%)
FFL 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.71%)
FNEL 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
GGGL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.07%)
GGL 44.21 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.28%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.16%)
JSCL 21.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.17%)
KAPCO 38.59 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.65%)
KEL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.53%)
MDTL 3.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 43.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.51%)
NETSOL 152.52 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (1.69%)
PACE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
PAEL 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (3.15%)
PIBTL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.22%)
POWER 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
PRL 22.28 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.36%)
PTC 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.22%)
SILK 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.14%)
SNGP 49.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.53%)
TELE 17.42 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.75%)
TRG 166.11 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (0.83%)
UNITY 39.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.21%)
WTL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.59%)
BR100 5,115 Increased By ▲ 46.97 (0.93%)
BR30 25,584 Increased By ▲ 280.66 (1.11%)
KSE100 47,182 Increased By ▲ 269.4 (0.57%)
KSE30 18,904 Increased By ▲ 121.83 (0.65%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,573
9524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,105,300
3,22124hr
6.69% positivity
Sindh
413,379
Punjab
373,718
Balochistan
31,632
Islamabad
94,402
KPK
153,134
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan to remain closely engaged with US: FM Qureshi tells Blinken

  • In a phone call, FM Qureshi and US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken discuss rapidly changing situation in Afghanistan
BR Web Desk 17 Aug 2021

Pakistan has said that it will remain closely engaged with the US and other international partners in promoting efforts in support of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.

In a statement released on Tuesday (today), the Foreign Office (FO) said that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had received a telephone call from US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken.

During the call, both leaders discussed the rapidly changing situation in Afghanistan. The FM noted the significant change in the situation in Afghanistan within a short span and the avoidance of violence.

He stressed the importance of inclusive political settlement as the best way forward, the FO added.

Important to closely coordinate next steps: FM tells Afghan delegation

"The Foreign Minister underlined that Pakistan would remain closely engaged with the US and other international partners in promoting efforts in support of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan," the ministry said.

"He stressed that continued US economic engagement with Afghanistan was of crucial importance as well."

Qureshi also apprised the US secretary of Pakistan's efforts to facilitate the evacuation of personnel and staff of diplomatic missions, international organizations, and others from Afghanistan as thousands of people try to escape Kabul and the rule of the Taliban.

Blinken and Qureshi also discussed bilateral relations and agreed to remain in close contact to promote the shared objectives.

Qureshi also underscored Pakistan’s commitment to forging a broad-based, long-term and sustainable relationship with the US that was anchored in peace, deeper economic cooperation, and regional connectivity.

From US withdrawal to fall of Kabul: NSC takes stock of situation

On Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) which was attended by senior cabinet members and services chiefs.

“The participants were briefed on latest developments in Afghanistan and their possible impact on Pakistan and the region. The overall security situation in the region was also discussed,” said a statement issued after the meeting.

"The participants reiterated that Pakistan remains committed to an inclusive political settlement as the way forward representing all Afghan ethnic groups. It was reaffirmed that Pakistan would continue to work with the international community and all Afghan stakeholders to facilitate an inclusive political settlement in the country."

The NSC called on all parties in Afghanistan to respect the rule of law, protect the fundamental human rights of all Afghans, and ensure that Afghan soil is not used by any terrorist organization or group against any country.

Pakistan US Shah Mahmood Qureshi Afghanistan Taliban war Antony J. Blinken

Pakistan to remain closely engaged with US: FM Qureshi tells Blinken

Export-oriented sectors: ECC approves continuation of gas, power subsidy

Ministries told to expedite import of wheat, sugar

Ex-mill value of white crystalline sugar fixed at Rs72.22/kg

Steel Corp: Divestment of stakes to be approved

'Peace in Afghanistan to augur well for Pakistan'

After waiver, collection under Petroleum Levy to suffer Rs100bn shortfall

Pakistan reports less than 4,000 cases for third straight day

POS service fee: T-1 retailers to collect Re1 per invoice: FBR

From US withdrawal to fall of Kabul: NSC takes stock of situation

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters