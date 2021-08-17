APNS holiday
17 Aug 2021
KARACHI: The All Pakistan Newspapers Society has announced that member publications of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) will observe one closed holiday on Thursday, August 19, 2021 on account of Ashura.
Consequently, there will be no morning newspapers on Friday, August 20, 2021 whereas the evening newspapers not appearing on Thursday, August 19, 2021, may bring out their editions on Friday, August 20, 2021, if they so desire.—PR
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
